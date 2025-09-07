IDs need disaster recovery

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

New findings reveal that, without resilient verification systems, citizens risk losing access to healthcare, banking, housing, and travel.

The issuance and verification of passports and national ID cards face growing disruption from cyberattacks, natural disasters, political unrest, and infrastructure failures.

This is revealed in a new whitepaper, Identity in Crisis: Why Governments Must Build Disaster Recovery Centres for Identity Documents, commissioned by Toppan Security.

Without access to identification documents, citizens risk being excluded from healthcare, banking, housing, travel, and emergency services. The research calls on global governments to take immediate action to ensure citizens’ access to legal identity documents in times of crisis.

“Legal identity is the key to accessing fundamental rights and services,” says Natascha Trivisas, Toppan Security chief marketing officer. “When systems fail, governments must have a resilient fallback. Disaster recovery centres are no longer a luxury – they are a necessity. This is particularly relevant to Africa, with its large, young and growing population, and, in places, uneven infrastructural development.

“Africa’s vast potential as an economic superpower is well-documented, and manifesting that potential is within reach as never before. But in any country, a citizen without identity is a citizen without access. Governments in Africa must act now to ensure no one is left behind during the next crisis.”

The case for disaster recovery centres

Disaster recovery centres (DRCs) are specialised facilities designed to maintain identity services when standard government operations are compromised. The whitepaper outlines a three-tier model for DRC development:

Level 1: Data recovery – secure offsite backups of identity data.

Level 2: Data recovery and operational capability – basic document issuance functionality in emergencies.

Level 3: Full business continuity – fully equipped alternate sites with complete service capabilities.

These levels enable governments to scale their preparedness efforts based on risk and resources, with each level offering increasing resilience and continuity.

Global examples of best practice

The research showcases successful implementations by forward-thinking nations, including Barbados, which has established an offsite DRC to provide uninterrupted identity services in the face of severe weather events. Other nations such as Kuwait, the UAE, and Ghana are cited for proactive disaster readiness strategies in the identity space.

Critical considerations for implementation

To build effective DRCs, governments must consider:

Location – DRCs must be physically and digitally isolated from primary issuance centres.

Comprehensive services – Capabilities to issue passports, IDs, and other records quickly and securely.

Operational preparedness – Failover plans, staff training, virtual response teams, and secure IT systems.

Public awareness – Clear communication channels and education campaigns to inform citizens about recovery services.

The whitepaper outlines the importance of setting clear recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) to minimize data loss and downtime during crises.

A call to action

According to global data, disasters caused over $2.97-trillion in economic losses between 2000 and 2019, with $2-trillion linked to extreme weather between 2014 and 2023. The World Bank and IMF say countries with robust recovery systems bounce back faster economically and socially.

The findings indicate that establishing DRCs is a fundamental measure for protecting national security, maintaining public trust, and supporting the social contract between governments and citizens.