African air travel demand rises

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New research by IATA shows continued growth for the continent’s airlines amid record global passenger traffic.

In August 2025, African airlines recorded a 7.1% increase in demand and a 5.3% rise in capacity, resulting in a passenger load factor of 79.7%.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) August 2025 Passenger Market Analysis, Africa accounted for 2.2% of total global air traffic.

IATA’s data shows that total global passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), rose 4.6% compared to August 2024, with total capacity up 4.5%. The global load factor reached a record 86.0%. International demand increased by 6.6%, and domestic demand grew by 1.5%, with both segments maintaining strong load factors above 85%.

“August year-on-year demand growth of 4.6% confirms that the 2025 peak northern summer travel season reached a new record high,” says Willie Walsh, IATA director general.

“Moreover, planes were operating with more seats filled than ever with a record load factor of 86%. Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the global growth trend shows no signs of abating, as October schedules are showing airlines planning 3.4% more capacity.

“Airlines are doing their best to meet travel demand by maximizing efficiency, making it even more critical for the aerospace manufacturing sector to sort out its supply chain challenges.”

World

share, %1 August 2025 (year-on-year, %) RPK ASK PLF (%-pt) PLF (level) Air passenger market in detail – August 2025 TOTAL MARKET 100.0 4.6 4.5 0.1 86.0 Africa 2.2 8.9 6.6 1.7 80.2 Asia Pacific 33.5 6.1 5.5 0.5 85.9 Europe 26.7 4.2 4.2 -0.1 87.9 Latin Americaand Caribbean 5.3 7.5 5.9 1.3 85.0 Middle East 9.4 8.4 7.0 1.1 83.8 North America 22.9 0.5 1.6 -1.0 85.6 1 % of industry RPK in 2024

Regional breakdown – international passenger markets

International RPK growth reached 6.6% in August year-on-year, and load factor reached a historic high. International traffic was by far the dominant driver of growth, accounting for 87% of the net increase in global RPK in August.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 9.8% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 9.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.1% (+0.2 ppt compared to August 2024). Growth was driven by strong demand from China and Japan (+11.8% and +12% respectively).

European carriers had a 5.3% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 5.3% year-on-year, and the load factor was flat (0.0 ppt compared to August 2024).

North American carriers saw a 1.8% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 87.5% (-0.6 ppt compared to August 2024). This was the fourth consecutive month of YoY declines in international PLF for North America.

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 8.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity rose by 6.9% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9% (+1.0 ppt compared to August 2024).

Latin American airlines saw a 9.0% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 9.3% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.7% (-0.2 ppt compared to August 2024).

African airlines saw a 7.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 5.3% year-on-year. The load factor was 79.7% (+1.3 ppt compared to August 2024).

Domestic passenger markets

Domestic RPK rose 1.5% over August 2024 and contributed only 13% of the global increase in August RPK, down from 25% a year ago. US domestic load factor fell YoY for the eighth consecutive month. The sharp expansion in Brazil was helped by government efforts to promote tourism.