Huawei, Vivo, Apple, lead China smartphone market

Image by ChatGPT, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Mainland China’s smartphone market declined 1% in 2025 as Huawei reclaimed the top spot after five years, reports research firm Omdia.

Mainland China’s smartphone market declined 1% year on year in 2025, and full-year shipments reached 282.3-million units, according to a new report from global technology research and advisory group Omdia.

Market leadership changed, but a very narrow gap exists between the top three brands.

With a shipment of 46.8-million units, Huawei returned to the top spot, accounting for a 17% market share. Vivo closely followed in second place with 46-million units shipped and a 16% market share. Benefiting from its strong performance in the fourth quarter, Apple maintained its position in the top three with an annual shipment volume of 45.9-million units. Xiaomi shipped 43.7-million units and Oppo 42.8-million units, securing the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In 4Q25, driven by year-end promotions and the continuation of national subsidy policies, the overall market decline moderated. The mainland China smartphone market posted a 1% year-on-year decrease in the fourth quarter, with shipments reaching 76.4-million units. Apple led the market with 16.5-million units shipped in 4Q25, accounting for a 22% market share. Vivo ranked second with 11.9-million units and a 16% market share. Oppo’s market performance rebounded, with shipments reaching 11.6-million units, rising two positions year-on-year in the top three. Huawei shipped 11.1-million units to rank fourth, closely followed by Xiaomi with 10.0-million units shipped.

Image supplied.

“Apple achieved solid shipment growth by leveraging a product differentiation and upgrade strategy, supporting overall volumes while refining its portfolio,” says Hayden Hou, Omdia principal analyst. “In addition to strong consumer reception for the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro series, the iPhone 17 features comprehensive upgrades to storage and display specifications while maintaining the same entry-level pricing as its predecessor. Its contribution within the product mix has surpassed that of previous base models.

“Local brands are steadily advancing their premiumisation strategies. Huawei has increased its investment in HarmonyOS and carried out a comprehensive upgrade, launching HarmonyOS 6 in October and committing RMB1-billion to support innovation in the HarmonyOS and AI ecosystem. Xiaomi brought forward the launch of its flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra to December, releasing the device ahead of its competitors’ new product rollouts.”

Omdia analyst Lucas Zhong said: “As we predicted at the start of 2025, the impact of national subsidy policies on the market is mainly reflected in pulling demand forward rather than generating organic growth. Due to inconsistencies in national subsidies in the second and third quarters, the market experienced an adjustment period.

Image supplied.

“However, based on the practices implemented in 2025, all brands, including Apple, have completed their deployments by restructuring product portfolios and adjusting pricing strategies. Channel partners have gained valuable experience over the past year and established operational processes. Along with the year-end and upcoming national subsidy policies, this provides a stable and positive foundation for market development in 2026.”

Hou said that, in 2026, rising costs would become a major challenge for smartphone vendors in both mainland China and global markets.

Image supplied.

“Rising memory costs are creating a highly dynamic environment for component supply, product strategy, and pricing strategy, compelling vendors to strategically balance cost allocation, price competitiveness, and hardware upgrade paths.

Image supplied.

“Despite short-term cost pressures, vendors are sustaining investments in long-term value drivers, including channel enhancements – such as flagship store expansions and renovations – AI and cross-device ecosystem development, and imaging innovation. We expect 2026 to remain a year of value growth and product innovation in Mainland China’s smartphone market. “