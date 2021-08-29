Huawei Apps UP is here; where are your Apps?

The Huawei Apps UP 2021 contest is in full swing and all mobile App developers across the African continent are invited to showcase their best work.

Huawei is reminding all App developer superstars that there are many reasons they might want to submit their Applications as entries to this year’s competition, besides winning a share of $200,000 in cash prizes, of course.

Firstly, by signing up, local App developers will compete against peers in the rest of Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and China for a share of the total US$1 million prize pool. Categories to enter include “Best Application Award”, “Best Game Award”, “Most Social Impact App”, “Best HMS Core Innovation Award”, “All Scenario Coverage Award”, “Excellent Student Award”, “Starlight Creative Award” and “Honourable Mention Award”.

Secondly, Huawei Apps UP 2021 offers developers the opportunity to become a part of a massive mobile ecosystem, opening the door to a global market for local developers. By joining the contest and onboarding their apps to Huawei AppGallery, entrants will gain access to over 730 million Huawei global smartphone users, increasing access to potential partners and investors.

Thirdly, being part of this competition means having access to all of the open capabilities offered by Huawei Core, which enables developers to design and create innovative applications, alone or jointly with global Application developers, using almost 60 ready-to-use developer kits that allow them to create winning Applications for any industry type, including travel, ecommerce, finance, gaming and entertainment. These Kits also allow Apps to function optimally on Huawei smartphones creating a better user experience.

Aspiring and existing developers who are ready to make their mark on the African continent, and indeed on the global platform, are urged to click here to take the first step and stand a chance to win. The entry deadline of 5 September 2021 is fast approaching and developers from South Africans are reminded not to miss out on this great opportunity.

How to enter:

Visit the Huawei Apps UP website Register an account: Sign up as an individual or a team of up to three members Design or create your App integration one or more HMS Core kits Submit your App before 5 September 2021