HPE Juniper pushes agentic AI into self-driving networks

The latest Mist updates enhance automation in network operations and improve collaboration performance.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is infusing the HPE Juniper Networking portfolio with agentic AI innovations. The update is designed to deliver self-driving capabilities across enterprise, branch, and data centre networks, following HPE completing its acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025.

The Juniper Mist platform is HPE’s AI-native networking system that manages Wi-Fi, wired, WAN, and data centre connections. At its core is a virtual network assistant called Marvis, which uses natural language queries and AI analytics to monitor performance, troubleshoot issues, and automate fixes. Mist’s role is to simplify network operations for IT teams while ensuring end users experience reliable, high-quality connectivity.

HPE says the news represents a milestone in the evolution of automated IT operations (AIOps), moving from reactive management to autonomous control.

The path to self-driving networks

At the centre of the announcement is the Juniper Mist platform, which HPE says is positioned as a pioneer in AI-driven networking. The latest updates advance its journey to self-driving by moving beyond assisted operations into full automation.

“Agentic AI for us is a means to an end,” said Jeff Aaron, HPE VP for networking product and solution marketing, during a media briefing. “That end is self-driving automation with the results it brings – zero trouble tickets, faster problem resolution, and fewer truck rolls.”

Aaron said agentic AI is the catalyst enabling the shift from human-assisted troubleshooting to fully autonomous network operations.

The platform integrates capabilities such as reinforced reflection on real-world trouble tickets, multi-agent reasoning, and Marvis Minis, digital experience twins that simulate user activity to proactively detect and resolve issues.

Features and updates

Aaron said HPE Juniper Networking’s long-term differentiation is resting on three pillars:

AI-driven operations (AIOps) – leveraging agentic AI and data to deliver better outcomes. Breadth of the portfolio – spanning enterprise, service provider, and cloud networking with integrated security from edge to data centre. Integrated security – ensuring protection is built into every step of the network.

The latest Mist platform updates advance these pillars through three announcement highlights:

Enhancements to Marvis AI operations (AIOps): Generative AI-powered troubleshooting with a conversational interface across wireless, wired, and WAN domains.

Extension of Mist AI into the data centre: Integrating with Juniper’s Apstra and enabling real-time monitoring through Marvis.

Large Experience Models (LEM): Analysing billions of data points from services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, combined with synthetic testing from Marvis Minis, to predict and resolve video collaboration issues before they occur.

Autonomous actions with transparency

A major advancement is the introduction of expanded self-driving actions within the Mist platform. Administrators can choose specific functions, such as resolving non-compliant switches or rebooting stuck ports, to be managed in fully autonomous mode. Importantly, the system provides clear visibility into what actions were taken and why, reinforcing trust in AI-driven decision-making.

For end users, it aims to create a seamless digital experience. Examples mentioned include students in dormitories at the University of Illinois or Dartmouth enjoying reliable connectivity, shoppers at Home Depot finding products smoothly, or customers at Halfords in the UK experiencing uninterrupted service.

HPE aims to integrate its networking agents with the HPE GreenLake intelligence framework, unifying Juniper Mist with Aruba Central and expanding the reach of its networking portfolio.

“Everything is now coming together as a complete portfolio for security and native networking,” said Aaron. “We’re going to continue to lead when it comes to innovation and drive real outcomes for our customers and our partners.”