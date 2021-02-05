How to protect websites in 2021

Running a website is not so easy nowadays as the number of hacking and phishing attacks are growing. More than 30,000 websites detect cyber attacks each day. The primary motive behind these attacks is the theft of customers’ personal data such as financial details, email, mailing addresses, and phone numbers.

Hackers are intent on misusing people’s data for their benefit and will remove data and add spam to targeted sites. Most people who suffer hacking attacks are small website creators whose websites have inadequate security protection.

Importance of Website Security

As the number of websites increases, so do cyberattacks. Hackers have developed sophisticated techniques, including the use of bots and malware through different routes to break through security measures. There are thousands of ways to hack websites, with most sites under attack being poorly protected. Even small security practices can protect your website from stealthy hacking attacks and malware.

Ways to Protect Your Website Data in 2021

1. HTTPS and SSL certificates are a must

HTTPS is the secure version of HTTP. An SSL certificate protects the confidential and sensitive information of websites on the internet. As information flows from one server to another, this additional piece of security blocks any third person interface.

When an SSL certificate is in place, it becomes difficult for anyone to read the server’s data except the targeted user. In this way, it protects data from hacking and phishing attacks. Its transport layer security protocol encrypts the data, making it more secure.

2. Keep all software up to date

Many software tools are made using an open development process. This means they can be edited and executed by anyone. Their code is easily accessible for hackers too. Hackers can pore over the code for their purposes, looking for security vulnerabilities that will allow them to control websites. Unfortunately, this is possible because of script weakness in the software.

The best way to protect websites from being hacked is to update the software regularly. Make sure plugins, apps, and any scripts installed on the website are up to date. Keeping them updated ensures their features are optimised.

While using third party software on websites, it is necessary to apply security patches. Of course, using software with security problems leaves a website vulnerable.

Many site owners tend to put off updates. Using out of date software is like leaving the backdoor unlocked. The software can be updated using auto-update or can be updated manually.

3. Using proxy servers to encrypt data

Proxy servers act as a gateway between users and the internet. Proxies and VPNs block a third party from seeing users’ interactions with internet servers. It is an intermediary server that helps monitor who has access to your site data and interaction history.

A proxy server provides various levels of security and functions to websites. It depends upon the company’s policy and needs. While using a proxy server, the internet traffic flows through the proxy server to the IP address. The request also comes back through the same proxy server, providing the user with what was requested as well as privacy.

A virtual private network disguises data traffic and protects it from external access. It hides the user’s IP address. While using a VPN, the real server of data changes according to the VPN server. Other third parties are unable to access the actual data or source.

Its primary job is to hide IP addresses. VPNs and proxies enable the use of restricted tools and software on websites. It also enables the website to be marketed in different locations that might have been geographically restricted.

Using VPN and proxies allow you to send and receive information online without the risk of detection. An SEO proxy also allows the managing of the website content effectively. It acts as a secure tunnel that cannot be penetrated. There is an assurance of privacy and improved security for your personal data and financial information.

4. Schedule a regular backup of your website data

A backup creates a copy of all pertinent website data. This backup ensures against loss of invaluable data in the case of a sudden system failure. The backed-up information will be safe in a certain location on the computer or server. It will be ready to be restored if needed.

There is a service available for automatic backup. This can restore the most recent uncorrupted version of the site. Manually backing up can cause errors. Automatically backing up secures about 95% of data. An automatic backup service is more secure and reliable.

Backup data averts disaster in the event of data loss. If a website is hacked, you would almost certainly be able to restore the data from the most recent backup. It is a necessary precaution that must be taken to protect a website’s data.

5. Always check your privacy settings

The degree of privacy offered and granted is an agreement between an organisation or individual that determines the data to be shared with third parties. It includes the right to be informed of any interference or breach of privacy in the use of an app or software.

As the digital era has advanced, privacy for personal data has been taken to new levels. We must stay aware of the authority of third parties on our website. You must choose wisely whether to give access or not.

Giving access permission to a few trustable social media accounts on a website would be a relatively safe decision. However, using public storage servers can also lead to security vulnerabilities. While using extensions on the website, be very careful that they are secure. Privacy settings must be checked to prevent data mining and unauthorized use of personal information.

Final Words

Implementing best website security practices will help protect your site from hackers and viruses. Since we all know hackers are attempting to invade your website daily, it’s essential to keep your site safe and secure from their ongoing criminal intentions. These above-mentioned points can help to protect your site from unnecessary risk at their hands.

