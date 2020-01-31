Featured
How open-source became a corporate staple
Not only has open-source software has grown rapidly in recent years, but businesses using open solutions are well ahead of the competition, BRYAN TURNER learns from Red Hat
Many of the best technologies we are using now have open source components. Using Facebook? It’s mostly built on open-source software. Using Android? That’s built on Linux, an open-source operating system. In fact, Huawei may soon be forced to use a fully open-source version of Android on their latest devices. Even this article is brought to you by the power of strong open-source web software. There is a great deal of power in open-source software, but it wasn’t always as mainstream as it was today.
A few years back, many IT decision-makers at large businesses would have looked at open source software with scepticism, because: how can something that’s been developed by so many people be safe and stable? Most wouldn’t even consider an open solution.
Now, having an open-source platform at the business’s disposal is a huge advantage that many IT decision-makers fully understand. With so many open-source startups having track records of doing well, it just makes sense to use open source solutions. When IBM acquired the well-established Red Hat for $32-billion, over 3 times its market cap at the time, the industry realised open-source was the new methodology to adapt for a rapidly growing business.
However, it’s still natural to have questions about the security and stability of open source solutions. That’s why we spoke to Lee Miles, vice-president of the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region for Red Hat, to break down where open source solutions and platforms are at, and why businesses – large and small – are using them.
“Enterprises are far more willing to use open source solutions than before,” says Miles. “Developers are naturally more open to using open source solutions and, when you look at any one of the top five topics of transformation strategy, cybersecurity is one of them. Open source is definitely at the forefront of cybersecurity.
“[Securing multi-platform environments] is one of the strengths of open source. It’s always been in a position to be able to interact with other vendors so, even today, where we have the infrastructure elements of our platform, they will all work with proprietary and open-source solutions seamlessly. Actually, we don’t even see cybersecurity being the real challenge here. The real challenge is making sure that our customers are using the solutions to the fullest extent, because such a wealth of development has gone into these solutions, and many companies are still struggling with the legacy of what they had.
“It’s really about being able to modernise that and then bring that to something that is useful for us as consumers. When talking about cybersecurity specifically, I think it’s building those solutions that give people the comfort and the protection that they need.”
It’s not just cybersecurity that open-source platforms improve, says Miles, because it enables other players to join an existing traditional market and scale quickly.
“For example, the banks are under threat from everybody. So it’s not just other banking institutions that can provide banking services, supermarkets can provide financial services and there are many other industries that are now tapping into being able to provide those services. To react to that, the banks need to modernise and adapt very quickly. That becomes very difficult when you’ve got large legacy applications and systems behind you, but we find they’re decoupling, so it’s not a matter of having to say ‘I’m going to lift and shift this huge environment’.
“It’s ‘I can actually break the environment off a little bit’ so we’re seeing they take parts of innovation, they’re building new capabilities and new services for consumers, and then they’re using open banking technology or they’re using API technology to better make that work with their legacy systems. So the crushing need to move all that legacy is not necessarily there, because we can combine both areas; we can move it over time. But there’s no panic to be able to move away from the legacy that works well, because we can build new at the same time as we can manage the old.”
One of the biggest factors of open source development is the skillset available in the labour market to implement open source platforms and software.
“We have five times as many universities available in the last 18 months to be able to provide Red Hat skills courses. We have our training programmes themselves and the subscriptions we provide for people to be able to learn Red Hat solutions. That’s increased tenfold in the last two years. But actually, if you look at the projects, Africa is a huge contribution to those projects already, so you know a lot of the development cycles are coming from within Africa – as many as there are with other continents.
“When those developers want to move into either corporate environments or mainstream roles, then there’s a certification they can take at the end of it. We’re trying to ramp up a little bit in terms of being able to provide an environment to certify, but I think a lot of the skills from open source are already here, and you’ll find a lot of the developers are already well entrenched with the open-source movement.”
The bottom line: Open-source tech is steadily taking over the business environment , and those who aren’t adopting some open-source solutions and platforms now may find themselves left behind.
Coronavirus hits Web – as a virus
The coronavirus, still wreaking havoc in China, is being used as bait by cybercriminals to infect computers with malware
The newly discovered coronavirus that has swept through China – and killed dozens within days – now has an online equivalent.
Kaspersky detection technologies have found malicious files disguised as documents related to the coronavirus. The files were masked under the guise of pdf, mp4, docx files about the coronavirus.
The names of files imply that they contain video instructions on how to protect yourself from the virus, along with updates on the threat and even virus detection procedures. Of course, the files contain none of these. Instead, they contain a range of threats, from Trojans to worms, which are capable of destroying, blocking, modifying or copying data, as well as interfering with the operation of computers or computer networks.
“The coronavirus, which is being widely discussed as a major news story, has already been used as bait by cybercriminals,” says Anton Ivanov, Kaspersky malware analyst. “So far we have seen only 10 unique files, but as this sort of activity often happens with popular media topics, we expect that this tendency may grow. As people continue to be worried for their health, we may see more and more malware hidden inside fake documents about the coronavirus being spread.”
Kaspersky products have detected coronavirus-related malicious files with the following detection names:
- Worm.VBS.Dinihou.r
- Worm.Python.Agent.c
- UDS:DangerousObject.Multi.Generic
- Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gg
- Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.ew
- HEUR:Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gen
- HEUR:Trojan.PDF.Badur.b
To avoid falling victim to malicious programs pretending to be exclusive content, Kaspersky recommends taking the following steps:
- Try to avoid suspicious links that promise exclusive content. Refer to official sources for trustworthy and legitimate information.
- Look at the downloaded file extension. Documents and video files should not have been made either .exe or .lnk formats.
- Use a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Security Cloud, for comprehensive protection from a wide range of threats.
Facebook helps SAPS find missing children
A new AMBER alert system, which exists in the US to provide alerts to people in the area of a missing child, will now be available to South African Facebook users within 160km of where a child has gone missing. BRYAN TURNER reports
In an initiative to strengthen the combating of child trafficking, SAPS has partnered with Facebook to use the social network to help find missing children. The AMBER alert system started in 1996 when 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted in Texas, and over 1,000 children have been saved as a result of the system. While AMBER now stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, the name will remain the same in South Africa.
At a press conference in Sandton today, Facebook and SAPS briefed the media on how AMBER alerts will work through Facebook, who qualifies for it, and who will get the alerts.
In the United States, it works by pushing an emergency SMS notification to the public about the details of the missing child. It goes out to members of the public who are within the immediate search area as soon as the child is reported missing. In South Africa, this notification will be pushed to devices that are using the Facebook app within the search area.
Not every child will qualify for the AMBER alert system though, so don’t expect many of these notifications.
“One of the most important things that’s necessary to bring a missing child is a photo of that missing child,” said Emily Vacher, director of trust and safety at Facebook. “That’s why that photo will be prominently displayed in the newsfeed of people who are actually in the search area. These alerts will occur very, very rarely, while every missing child is, of course, important. This is a special tool that’s used in special circumstances. If you see one, however, it’s very important to know that you may actually be in a position to help find a missing child.”
Facebook announced the following criteria for who qualifies for AMBER alerts:
- The abduction is of a child age 17 or younger;
- There is a reasonable belief that the child has been abducted
- The South African Police Service believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm.
- There is enough descriptive information about the victim and suspected abduction for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert to assist in recovering the child.
- South Africa is the first country in Africa to have AMBER alerts through Facebook.
“We really value the partnership that we have with the South African Police Service,” said Emilar Ghandi, head of public policy for the SADC region at Facebook. “We learn, we connect, we listen from you, to continue to work together with you. We listen to how we can better improve our services and we hope that this partnership will continue.
“South Africa is the first in the region to get this service. It truly shows that at Facebook, Africa is important to us. We genuinely care about South Africa and we hope to continue this throughout the region.”
National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole welcomed the partnership between technology and keeping children safe.
“The prevention of kidnapping and abduction of our children, for various purposes including sexual offences, parental disputes, or human trafficking, requires the mobilisation of South Africans,” he said. “The operations manager for Facebook head office in Ireland approached SAPS to offer support to our police service, which is highly appreciated because it will make a great impact. The AMBER alert system will be an additional measure to immediately find missing children in South Africa. I think, proactively, it’s already instrumental and very encouraging.”
Facebook made it clear that one does not report missing children through the Facebook app, but rather through a clear description and pictures provided to a police station. SAPS also made it clear that there is no waiting period to report a missing person or child, and police stations across South Africa have been instructed not to turn away any person who comes in to make a missing persons report. The popular movie cliche of having to wait 24 hours to report a missing child is a myth.
To participate in this initiative, one needs to have the Facebook app on one’s phone, with an active Internet connection and location services enabled to identify if one falls in the 160km search area.