Hotel bookings get a tech boost 

Travel marketing platform Sojern and booking and technology platform Profitroom have announced collaboration to equip hotels worldwide with a combination of advanced booking technology and data-driven marketing solutions.

This will enable hoteliers to reach travellers searching for a place to stay and drive direct bookings on their website, ultimately leading to increased revenue.

“With travellers increasingly relying on multiple digital channels to discover, plan and book their trips, the hospitality industry is undergoing a profound shift,” says Josh Beckwith, MD of global strategic accounts and partnerships at Sojern. “This collaboration between Sojern and Profitroom is perfectly timed to address the evolving needs of hoteliers of all sizes, helping them navigate the complex landscape of digital marketing and guest acquisition, and ultimately drive measurable results while boosting profitability.”

Profitroom claims to have one of the highest-converting booking engines on the market, complemented by powerful marketing automation tools, an advanced channel manager, and a website builder. By integrating these offerings with Sojern’s digital marketing capabilities, hoteliers can optimise their online presence, attract high-value guests, and streamline operations.

Sojern also recently introduced a suite of Guest Experience Solutions through the acquisition of VenueLytics. Sojern’s enhanced Travel Marketing Platform now enables hotels to engage with guests throughout their journey.

Samantha Williams, commercial director of Profitroom, says: “By leveraging each other’s strengths, we will equip hotels with a winning combination of innovative technology and data-driven marketing solutions. This partnership will enable hotels to stand out in a crowded marketplace, increase direct bookings, and boost revenue.

“Profitroom has already made significant progress in the Polish, South African, LATAM, UK and Nordic markets, with 3,500 hotels and resorts worldwide. This new partnership with Sojern will further enhance our global reach.”

Sojern recently announced the latest version of its Sojern Travel Marketing Platform, featuring enhanced AI-powered audiences, while Profitroom recently introduced an AI-based automatic copywriter, simplifying the process of creating compelling email campaigns.