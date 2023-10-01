Expos are back!

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

As the hospitality industry revives in a post-Covid digital world, exhibitions are more important than ever, writes LERATO NAKO, event manager of Hostex.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our world has witnessed a digital revolution that has transformed the way we connect, communicate, and conduct business.

In the increasingly virtual world we live in, exhibitions are more important than ever for the hospitality sector.

These are a few of the reasons why:

1. Human Connection in a Digital Age: While digital platforms have allowed us to bridge gaps, nothing can replace the power of face-to-face interactions. The hospitality industry thrives on building relationships and creating memorable experiences. Exhibitions offer a unique opportunity for industry professionals to come together, share ideas, and strengthen partnerships.

2. Showcasing Innovation: In an industry that constantly evolves, staying up-to-date with the latest trends and innovations is essential. Exhibitions provide a physical platform for businesses to showcase their products, services, and technologies. Decision-makers can see, touch, and experience innovations firsthand, allowing them to make informed decisions.

3. Inspiring Creativity: Creativity often blooms in the presence of inspiration. Exhibitions serve as hubs of creativity, where attendees can gain fresh insights, discover new concepts, and spark their own imaginative ideas. This inspiration is invaluable for businesses looking to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

4. Market Research Opportunities: Understanding customer preferences and market trends is vital for any industry, especially hospitality. Exhibitions offer an array of market research opportunities. By engaging with visitors and competitors, businesses can gather valuable insights that inform their strategies and product development.

5. Networking and Collaboration: Collaboration often leads to innovation and growth. Exhibitions bring together a diverse range of industry players, making it easier for businesses to find new partners, suppliers, and collaborators. These connections can lead to mutually beneficial opportunities and help the industry recover and thrive.

6. A Platform for Hybrid Events: The digital transformation of our world doesn’t mean exhibitions are obsolete; it means they need to adapt. Hybrid events, combining physical exhibitions with virtual elements, have become increasingly popular. These events allow businesses to reach a global audience while still benefiting from the in-person connections that exhibitions offer.

7. Sustaining Industry Spirit: Exhibitions play a pivotal role in sustaining the hospitality industry’s spirit and sense of community . They remind us that, despite the challenges we face, our passion for creating exceptional experiences remains unwavering. Exhibitions help us collectively navigate the road to recovery.

Lerato Nako, event manager of Hostex

The hospitality industry can benefit immensely from embracing exhibitions in this post-COVID and digital world. These events are not relics of the past but rather catalysts for innovation, growth, and resilience.

By participating in exhibitions like Hostex, industry professionals can come together, rebuild trust, stay ahead of the curve, and continue shaping the future of hospitality. It’s time to recognise that exhibitions are not just events; they are the lifeblood of our industry’s renaissance.

Hostex 2024 takes place from 3 to 5 March 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.