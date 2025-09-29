Heritage travel surges in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hotel group Marriott has identified six destinations across South Africa where travellers can reconnect with their roots.

Three in four South Africans have either taken, or plan to take, a trip to explore their family’s heritage, history or ancestry, according to Marriott Bonvoy’s new 2025 Ticket to Travel research.

The hotel group says recent heritage holidays are driven by a desire to understand family origins and to see where ancestors lived.

“We’re seeing a powerful shift toward travel that’s deeply personal,” says Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, senior commercial director of Marriott International for Sub-Saharan Africa. “People want to connect with the places that shaped their identity, whether that’s a township, a battlefield, or a hike tracing the path of the Great Trek. Heritage Month is the perfect time to explore those stories.”

Marriott has identified six destinations across SA where travellers can explore the country’s history, each paired with a hotel linked to its heritage.

1. Cape Town: Icons of Freedom and Cape Dutch Elegance

Cape Town is a city of contrasts where colonial architecture meets liberation landmarks. Visitors can explore the Castle of Good Hope, the oldest surviving colonial building in SA, and the Bo-Kaap, where brightly painted homes tell stories of resilience and cultural pride.

A ferry to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, offers a sobering yet inspiring experience. One can stay at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Waterfront Breakwater Lodge, housed in a former 19th-century prison, or the Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Mowbray, a restored Cape Dutch manor that immerses guests in the elegance of the 1880s.

2. Johannesburg: The City of Gold and Grit

Johannesburg’s heritage is forged in gold and struggle. The Apartheid Museum and Constitution Hill offer powerful insights into SA’s journey to democracy, while the Workers’ Museum honours the migrant labourers who built the city’s foundations.

The Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Balalaika Sandton, established in 1949, reflects the city’s layered past. Originally an “outspan stop” on the wagon route between Johannesburg and Pretoria, it later became a cultural hub linked to the 1939 film Balalaika – a nod to its musical and cinematic legacy.

3. Kimberley: Diamonds, Fortunes, and the Big Hole

In the late 1800s, Kimberley was the epicentre of the world’s most famous diamond rush. Today, visitors can tour the Big Hole, a hand-dug mine that once drew thousands of fortune seekers, and the Kimberley Mine Museum, which recreates the town’s boom-era streetscape.

The Protea Hotel by Marriott Kimberley, located near the Big Hole, offers a base with views that echo the town’s glittering past.

4. KwaZulu-Natal South Coast: Echoes of King Shaka

The south coast of KwaZulu-Natal is steeped in Zulu heritage. Illovo Beach, named by King Shaka for its “sweet waters”, is a place where oral history and natural beauty converge. Nearby, visitors can explore battlefields, cultural villages, and sacred sites that honour Zulu traditions.

The Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach offers a coastal retreat, where guests can reflect on the region’s royal legacy while enjoying the warm Indian Ocean breeze.

5. Mahikeng: Tswana Culture and Anglo-Boer History

Mahikeng (formerly Mafikeng) is a town where colonial conflict and indigenous culture intersect. The Mafikeng Museum traces the town’s role in the Anglo-Boer War, while the Lotlamoreng Cultural Village showcases Setswana traditions through dance, storytelling, and craft.

The Protea Hotel by Marriott Mahikeng provides a gateway to these experiences, offering modern comfort with access to the town’s historical and cultural landmarks.

6. Somerset West: A Heritage Escape at the Foot of the Helderberg

Nestled in the Cape Winelands, Somerset West is a treasure trove of history. The Vergelegen Wine Estate, founded in 1700, has hosted governors and revolutionaries alike. The Old Bridge, the third oldest in SA, and Sir Lowry’s Pass, marked by wagon wheel tracks from the Great Trek, offer tangible links to the country’s pioneering past.

One can stay at the Lord Charles Hotel, Somerset West, Tribute Portfolio, which blends old-world charm with contemporary design, drawing inspiration from Lord Charles Henry Somerset, the town’s namesake and founder of SA’s first public library.

Media: downloaded here