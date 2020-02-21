Featured
Hackers hit SA with fake VPN
Kaspersky researchers have detected an unusual malicious campaign that uses phishing to mimic a popular VPN service. This helps spread AZORult, a Trojan stealer, under the guise of installers for Windows. The campaign, which kicked off at the end of November 2019 with the registration of a fake website, is currently active and focused on stealing personal information and cryptocurrency from infected users. This shows that cybercriminals are still hunting for cryptocurrency, despite reports that interest in the currency has died down. AZORult is highly active: in 2019 this malware targeted 78,189 users in Africa, with 16,975 users located in South Africa, 8,165 in Kenya and 1,965 in Nigeria. January 2020 has already seen the continuation of this dangerous trend, with 759 users hit in South Africa, 128 in Nigeria, and 639 in Kenya.
AZORult is one of the most commonly bought and sold stealers on Russian forums, due to its wide range of capabilities. This Trojan poses a serious threat to those whose computers may have been infected as it is capable of collecting various data, including browser history, login credentials, cookies, files from folders, cryptowallet files, and can also be used as a loader to download other malware.
In a world where privacy is heavily fought for, VPN services play an important role by enabling additional data protection and safe internet browsing. Yet cybercriminals try to abuse the growing popularity of VPNs by impersonating them, as is the case in this AZORult campaign. In the most recent campaign, the attackers created a copy of a VPN service’s website, which looks exactly the same as the original with the only exception being a different domain name.
Links to the domain are spread through advertisements via different banner networks, a practice that is also called ‘malvertizing’. The victim visits the phishing website and is prompted to download a free VPN installer. Once a victim downloads a fake VPN installer for Windows, it drops a copy of AZORult botnet implant. As soon as the implant is run, it collects the infected device’s environment information and reports it to the server. Finally, the attacker steals cryptocurrency from locally available wallets (Electrum, Bitcoin, Etherium, and others), FTP logins, and its passwords from FileZilla, email credentials, information from locally installed browsers (including cookies), credentials from WinSCP, Pidgin messenger and others.
Upon the discovery of the campaign, Kaspersky immediately informed the VPN service in question about the issue and blocked the fake website.
“This campaign is a good example of how vulnerable our personal data is nowadays”, says Dmitry Bestuzhev, head of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) in Latin America in Latin America. “In order to protect it, users need to be cautious and be especially careful when surfing online. This case also shows why cybersecurity solutions are needed on every device. When it comes to phishing copies of websites, it is very difficult for the user to differentiate between a real and a fake version. Cybercriminals often capitalise on popular brands and this trend is not likely to die down. We strongly recommend using a VPN for protection of data exchange on the web, but it is also important to closely study where the VPN software is downloaded from.”
Kaspersky detects this threat as HEUR:Trojan-PSW.Win32.Azorult.gen
Read more about this AZORult campaign on Securelist.com.
Featured
Worldwide ICT spending poised to hit $4.3-Tn in 2020
Worldwide spending on ICT will increase by 3.6% this year over 2019, with commercial and public sector spending accounting for well over half the total
A new forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts worldwide spending on information and communications technology (ICT) will be $4.3 trillion in 2020, an increase of 3.6% over 2019. Commercial and public sector spending on information technology (hardware, software and IT services), telecommunications services, and business services will account for nearly $2.7 trillion of the total in 2020 with consumer spending making up the remainder.
Serena Da Rold, program manager in IDC’s Customer Insights and Analysis group, says: “The slow economy, weak business investment, and uncertain production expectations combined with protectionist policies and geopolitical tensions — including the US-China trade war, threats of US tariffs on EU automobiles and the EU’s expected response, and continued uncertainty around the Brexit deal — are still acting as inhibitors to ICT spending across regions. On the upside, our surveys indicate a strong focus on customer experience and on creating innovative products and services driving new ICT investments. Companies and organizations across industries are shifting gears in their digital transformation process, investing in cloud, mobility, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics, and increasingly in DevOps and edge computing, to transform their business processes.”
IT spending will make up more than half of all ICT spending in 2020, led by purchases of devices (mainly mobile phones and PCs) and enterprise applications. However, when combined, the three IT services categories (managed services, project-oriented services, and support services) will deliver more than $750 billion in spending this year as organizations look to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. The application development & deployment category will provide the strongest spending growth over the 2019-2023 forecast period with a five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 11.1%.
Telecommunications services will represent more than one-third of all ICT spending in 2020. Mobile telecom services will be the largest category at more than $859 billion, followed by fixed telecom services. Both categories will see growth in the low single digits over the forecast period. Business services, including key horizontal business process outsourcing and business consulting, will be about half the size of the IT services market in 2020 with solid growth (8.2% CAGR) expected for business consulting.
Consumer ICT spending will grow at a much slower rate (0.7% CAGR) resulting in a gradual loss of share over the five-year forecast period. Consumer spending will be dominated by purchases of mobile telecom services (data and voice) and devices (such as smartphones, notebooks, and tablets).
Four industries – banking, discrete manufacturing, professional services, and telecommunications – will deliver 40% of all commercial ICT spending in 2020. IT services will represent a significant portion of the spending in all four industries, ranging from 50% in banking to 26% in professional services. From there, investment priorities will vary as banking and discrete manufacturing focus on applications while telecommunications and professional services invest in infrastructure. The industries that will deliver the fastest ICT spending growth over the five-year forecast are professional services (7.2% CAGR) and media (6.6% CAGR).
More than half of all commercial ICT spending in 2020 will come from very large businesses (more than 1,000 employees), while small businesses (10-99 employees) and medium businesses (100-499 employees) will account for nearly 28%. IT services will represent a significant portion of the overall spending for both market segments – 54% for very large businesses and 35% for small and medium businesses. Application and infrastructure spending will be about equal for very large businesses while small and medium businesses will invest more in applications.
“SMBs are increasingly embracing digital transformation to take advantage of both the opportunities it presents, and the disruption it can mitigate,” says Shari Lava, research director, Small and Medium Business Markets at IDC. “Digitally determined SMBs, defined as those that are making investments in digital transformation-related technology, are almost twice as likely to report double-digit revenue growth versus their technology indifferent peers.”
IDC’s Worldwide ICT Spending Guide Industry and Company Size is IDC’s flagship all-in-one data product capturing IT spending across more than 120 technology categories and 53 countries. This IDC Spending Guide will provide a granular view of the market for IT spending from a country, industry, company size, and technology perspective. This comprehensive database delivered via pivot table format or IDC’s custom query tool allows the user to easily extract meaningful information about various technology markets and industries by viewing data trends, relationships, and making data comparisons across more than three million data points.
The Worldwide Small and Medium Business Spending Guide provides detail on small and midsize business IT spending across 40 technology categories in nine geographic regions and 53 countries. Spending details are also provided for four company size categories: 1–9 employees, 10–99 employees, 100–499 employees, and 500–999 employees. Unlike any other research in the industry, the comprehensive spending guide was designed to help IT decision-makers to clearly understand the direction of SMB spending today and over the next five years.
Featured
Everything changes when AI meets the workplace
By BRENDAN MCARAVEY, regional director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Citrix
Currently, several developments are dramatically reshaping our everyday lives. In 2020, three themes will heavily influence our private and professional lives: employee experience, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability. Business success will depend on how well enterprises manage the associated challenges and opportunities.
Shining a spotlight on employees
One theme that is bound to shape business success in 2020 and beyond is the recent rise of the employee experience as a corporate priority. For decades, businesses have been focused solely on the customer experience: strong customer orientation and a smooth customer experience have been considered the route to success. However today, enterprises realise that a good employee experience is equally important: it improves engagement, which is a major contributing factor to business success. Engaged employees perform better at work, which helps improve the customer experience and grow business.
Employee experience is shaped by many aspects, ranging from the physical environment to corporate culture, the team spirit in an employee’s immediate environment, and the tools provided by the employer to get tasks done. Due to today’s rapid progress of digitisation, employee experience increasingly means digital experience. However, in comparison to our private lives that are shaped by easy-to-use digital technologies, corporate IT frequently seems to have fallen far behind. The point of reference for a state-of-the-art user experience, for example, is the smartphone, not the office PC – just as it’s the consumer cloud service or social network, not the corporate client/server applications and single-purpose cloud services.
For many businesses, the challenge for the years to come will be to match the usability of the digital consumer world and translate it into a modern employee experience. To achieve this, businesses will have to be more open to flexible, individualised workstyles, such as remote work, home office work, or part-time/time-sharing models. They will have to provide state-of-the-art tools and applications to allow employees and teams to collaborate across sites, continents, and time zones. And they need to replace cumbersome legacy applications with intelligent, easy-to-use digital workspaces. Some of the technologies driving this new user experience are based on the second important force that increasingly shapes our business world: artificial intelligence (AI).
AI: Going where no humans have gone before
Artificial intelligence has been around for decades – a computer beat the human chess world champion back in 1996. And yet, there has been a lot of talk about AI lately. This could easily be misunderstood as marketing hype. In fact, it is due to recent progress in AI – particularly in applying machine learning (ML) algorithms to solve important problems or to achieve things humans cannot do.
As consumers, for example, we all profit from virtual assistants on our smart devices or in our smart homes: with the help of AI-powered speech recognition, we can address virtual assistants in natural language to get information or trigger actions. Also, ML algorithms allow fitness trackers, for example, to identify deviations within our personal health data that indicate a need to exercise more, or to adjust our diet. On the business side, the power of AI/ML has opened the door for enormous progress across industries. The possibilities range from detecting attacks on corporate networks to identifying indicators of cancer in MRI scans – indicators that might easily escape even the trained human eye.
Throughout the 2020s, AI/ML will revolutionise a wide array of business processes, and even enable completely new ones. AI/ML will be integrated in an increasing number of decision-making workflows. It will be used for everything from improving production processes to individualising customer relations. At the same time, it will help to optimise the employee experience: when businesses leverage digital workspaces with intelligent features, ML algorithms automatically adjust the task and information feed to the individual employee’s needs and work habits. By continuously analysing the employee’s actions and preferences, a workspace will automatically support the user’s activities better and better over time. This facilitates more efficient business workflows and more satisfied employees, the latter being key in the current global war for finding skilled talent – and, once they are found, keeping them.
These business improvements will happen while climate change continues to dominate the news. With greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions having reached an unprecedented high, the call for measures to mitigate global warming has become more urgent each year. Scientists have long predicted a future of higher global temperatures, along with rising sea levels, more severe weather events, and all the negative consequences these developments bring.
Technology and sustainability (re)evolution
The good news: all over the world, nation states, communities, NGOs, consumers, and businesses have started – or intensified – initiatives to battle the effects of global warming. So businesses need to consider the fact that sustainability is now one of the business imperatives for the years to come. Some businesses will have to adjust their CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives to reflect these more critical conditions, while others will have to establish a strategy in the first place to define their environmental goals along with the measures to achieve them.
Luckily, there is a variety of ways for businesses to become more environmentally friendly. Options include, among other things, establishing a corporate policy that rewards employees for “green” behaviour – such as switching to e-bikes for short-range commutes – or adopting measures to reduce energy consumption and waste in daily business operations. At the same time, businesses can analyse their production processes and service workflows to identify ways to use energy more efficiently.
Here, too, technology can make a meaningful contribution, as it allows employees to work anywhere, anytime, on any device. This means employees can easily work from home, avoiding the carbon emissions of a commute by car, even if it’s maybe only once a week. And they might even work with their own devices (BYOD), reducing the number of computers and smart devices the company needs to acquire – i.e. less electronic waste that needs to be recycled. At the same time, digital technology speeds up workflows, reducing power consumption by cutting down on overtime. Also, one increasingly popular option for running IT is the public cloud – and most large public cloud providers are known for operating data centres at way better levels of energy efficiency than most enterprises or smaller businesses ever could.
Most of these technology developments are so massive and critical that they affect society overall, as well as affecting organisations of all sizes. So businesses need to take responsibility and design strategies that focus not only business outcomes, but also on employees and the environment. For those that do not yet have this kind of business strategy, it would be great to put such a strategy in place, as it is good for your conscience as well as for your business!