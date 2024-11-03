Google goes all in on African language, AI, skills

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

At an event in Nairobi, the search giant announced it has added 15 African languages to its translation platform, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Google this week brought 15 new African languages to Google Translate’s voice, typing and dictation support, including three for South Africa. The platform now includes 11 of the country’s 12 official languages, with only sign language missing – and that may well be on its way.

Announced at an event in Nairobi on Monday, the expansion of the service brings home language access to about 300-million more people across Africa.

Google supports conventional typing input with custom keyboards and the Gboard virtual keyboard app for as many as 200 African languages and varieties, with automatic translation for over 60 languages spoken on the continent.

The dramatic increase in languages was made possible by both artificial intelligence and local expertise.

According to Google, a multilingual speech recognition AI model, which converts speech into text, learns languages in the way a child would. It learns to associate certain speech sounds with the specific sequences of character in the written form. Multilingual speech recognition models are trained on data from multiple languages, and then are able to transcribe speech into text in any of those languages.

Google MD for sub-Saharan Africa Alex Okosi and EMEA president Matt Brittin address the media in Nairobi. Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

“For people to feel a connection with technology, they need to be able to use it in a way that reflects who they are,” said Alex Okosi, Google’s Managing Director for sub-Saharan Africa. “If someone can’t understand a language, they can’t access the information they need to thrive. Google’s investment in African languages isn’t just about translation—it’s about cultural relevance and inclusion.”

Matt Brittin, president of Google in Europe, Middle East and Africa, visiting Nairobi for the announcement, described the next decade as “Sub-Saharan Africa’s digital decade – with more than half the population accessing the Internet for the first time”.

“Google’s mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful – and extending Voice Search, voice typing on Gboard and voice input on Translate to 300 million people across Africa is a key landmark in that.”

Google also announced a $5.8-million investment in AI and cybersecurity skills projects in Kanya, Nigeria and South Africa, including one at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. The institution will participate in a Google.org AI and cybersecurity programme, which includes $500,000 in grant support.

Okosi described the approach as “tailored to the African context,” emphasising that the training programs address the region’s specific challenges and opportunities. “AI can be a huge driver of economic growth, but only if people have the skills to use and build on it,” he told Business Times.

The company’s digital skills program has reached more than 14,000 small businesses in Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria, helping local entrepreneurs adopt AI in daily operations.

“When we train people here, we’re not just teaching them how to use a tool; we’re giving them the ability to reimagine how they work,” Okosi said.

However, said Britten, the foundation of its approach begins with language access, specifically the inclusion of African languages in its online platforms. African languages are often underrepresented in digital technology, with only about 10% of Africans fluent in English despite its status as a widely-used language across the continent.

“Our AI models are designed to understand languages much like people do—they learn from context and experience. This means that a Kiswahili or isiZulu speaker can now access the same tools as an English speaker. If we want Africans to be creators, not just consumers, of digital content, then language access is key.”

The development of these AI models was a technical challenge, particularly for languages such as Igbo, Tigrinya, and Yoruba, which had not previously been represented on Google Translate.

Google EMEA president Matt Brittin in Nairobi. Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

“We had to create machine-learning models that can navigate the rich diversity of African dialects and colloquialisms. Every step forward represents a way of connecting millions of people to information, services, and communities they were previously unable to access.”

The expansion into African languages is therefore structured as more than just translation but rather as a foundation for cultural inclusion, accessibility, and economic participation.

Okosi underlined how Google’s AI applications in Africa extend to environmental and infrastructural resilience. In areas vulnerable to natural disasters, for example, Google’s AI-powered flood forecasting system has been providing life-saving data to communities across East Africa, including Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan.

“Our flood forecasting service uses AI to predict riverine floods up to a week in advance, giving people that crucial extra time to prepare or evacuate can save lives,” said Okosi.

The company is also leveraging AI for urban planning, with its Open Buildings dataset project aimed at mapping underserved areas. Using satellite imagery, the project provides African governments with essential data for improving resource allocation, from healthcare to electricity distribution.

Said Brittin, “This data is vital for governments and NGOs. If you know where people live, you can allocate resources far more effectively. It’s about giving decision-makers the insight they need to build sustainable infrastructure that genuinely serves the community.”

With an eye toward longer-term growth, Google has launched an AI research centre in Accra, Ghana, as a hub for African researchers focused on addressing local and global challenges.

Brittin pointed out that fostering talent locally helped to build AI solutions that are more relevant to Africa’s unique needs.

“When African researchers work on African issues, they create solutions that are more relevant and impactful. And as they contribute to global research, they’re helping us all.”

The initiative is also a step toward ensuring African representation in AI, an industry often criticized for lacking diversity.

Said Okosid, “Africa has the talent, and we’re here to amplify it. This is an opportunity for African researchers to bring their perspective into AI development, ensuring that their contributions shape how AI evolves in the years to come.”

Google’s vision for Africa’s AI future goes beyond economic growth, said Brittin. The company aims to make African voices central to the development and ethical direction of AI on a global scale.

“If we want AI to be inclusive, we need to ensure that diverse perspectives shape its development. Africa’s diversity, from languages to cultural perspectives, is immense, and we’re committed to ensuring that AI works for it.”

In addition to its extensive work on supporting African languages, Google is also prioritising initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusivity in communication. One significant aspect of this effort is the company’s sign language initiative, designed to bridge communication gaps for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals.

Google is leveraging advanced machine learning techniques to develop algorithms that accurately interpret sign language.

“This technology is not just about translating words; it’s about understanding the nuances and expressions that come with sign language,” Brittin told Business Times. “It requires a deep understanding of culture and context, which is why we’re engaging with the community to ensure our solutions are effective and respectful.

“We are actively working with deaf communities, sign language experts, and organizations to inform our approach. This isn’t just a tech project; it’s a community project. We want to make sure that the tools we create genuinely meet the needs of those who will use them. We recognise that language is not just about spoken words.

“Imagine a world where someone can seamlessly communicate with a business through sign language, using their preferred method of communication. That’s the future we are striving to create. We want to ensure that everyone has equal access to information and the ability to connect with others, no matter what language they use.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

