Google picks 11 African startups for AI acceleration

The innovators will benefit from mentorship sessions, technical guidance, and networking opportunities.

Google has unveiled the first cohort of 11African startups for an AI acceleration programme.

Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First made the choice from a vast pool of innovative talent using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to address both Africa’s challenges and broader global issues. The transformative power of AI in Africa is highlighted by a McKinsey report which suggests that AI could add $1.3-trillion to Africa’s GDP by 2030.

The selected startups will undergo a 10-week accelerator journey. Beyond benefiting from Google’s AI expertise and a $350,000 allocation in Google Cloud Credits, they’ll benefit from mentorship sessions, technical guidance, and networking opportunities to enhance their reach and impact.

The selected startups are;

Avalon Health (South Africa): Empowers patients with streamlined online healthcare access and offers doctors digital tools to enhance care.

(South Africa): Empowers patients with streamlined online healthcare access and offers doctors digital tools to enhance care. Chatbots Africa (Ghana): Spearheading SMEs’ transition into the Social Commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts.

(Ghana): Spearheading SMEs’ transition into the Social Commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts. Dial Afrika Inc (Kenya): Tailoring customer support tools for global businesses, with a focus on African SMBs.

(Kenya): Tailoring customer support tools for global businesses, with a focus on African SMBs. Famasi Africa (Nigeria): Building the OS for pharmacies in emerging markets.

(Nigeria): Building the OS for pharmacies in emerging markets. Fastagger Inc (Kenya): Using AI to amplify sales and loyalty, supporting MSMEs’ growth.

(Kenya): Using AI to amplify sales and loyalty, supporting MSMEs’ growth. Garri Logistics (Ethiopia): Digitalising freight brokerage and transport services.

(Ethiopia): Digitalising freight brokerage and transport services. Izifin (Nigeria): Providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses.

(Nigeria): Providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses. Lengo AI (Senegal): Launching the first Data-Driven OS for the Informal Sector.

(Senegal): Launching the first Data-Driven OS for the Informal Sector. Logistify AI (Uganda): Minimising inventory losses in industrial facilities.

(Uganda): Minimising inventory losses in industrial facilities. Telliscope (Ethiopia): Offering an AI-enabled business intelligence platform.

(Ethiopia): Offering an AI-enabled business intelligence platform. Vzy (Nigeria): Revolutionising website building with AI-driven tools that craft sites in mere minutes.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Google head of startup ecosystem for Africa, says: “We’ve been working on AI for over a decade, and we’ve shown how useful AI is in our products and for developers externally. AI is not only a powerful enabler, it’s also a major platform shift. That’s why we’re focused on making it easy and scalable for others to innovate with AI.

“Our chosen startups for the AI First programme embody this vision, leveraging AI in pioneering ways to address both local and global challenges. We’re here excited to support and amplify their impact.”

Adeola Ayoola, CEO and co-founder of Famasi Africa (Nigeria) ssts: “Famasi Africa is scaling AI-powered digital health solutions to reach more underserved communities. Joining the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First programme represents a significant step towards realising that dream. With Google’s mentorship, we’re confident of scaling our solutions, reaching more pharmacies, and ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.”

Since 2017, Google has consistently supported African startups across diverse programs. Collectively, these startups have raised $263-million and created over 2,800 job opportunities.