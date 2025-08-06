How good CX grows your business

Photo supplied.

When customers say they’ll pay more for better service, they’re asking for both consistency and the human touch, among other, writes BRUCE VON MALTITZ, CEO of 1Stream.

Research confirms that 86% of customers are willing to pay more for better service. But what does ‘better’ really mean, and why does better matter, even in a cost-conscious market like South Africa?

The answer lies beyond the buzzwords to what people actually want. It’s not flashy or full of hype. The reality is simple. Customers want speed, convenience, knowledge, consistency, and (quite importantly) a human touch. That’s it, and that’s what they’re willing to pay more for.

And yet, many businesses still get it wrong. They don’t see customer experience as it actually is: the complete journey a customer takes when interacting with a company; from when they first discover the product or service all the way through to the support they receive after the purchase. When done right, it’s an approach that keeps happy customers coming back, and ends up paying for itself.

What better service looks like

Most of us can remember a time we paid a little more for a service that just worked. A flight that ran smoothly, a helpdesk that didn’t leave us hanging, or an online order that was simple and easy to complete. In those moments, what we’re really paying for is the peace of mind that things will work the way we want them to.

That’s what a good customer experience does. It removes friction and gives people a reason to come back. Customers want to know that things won’t become harder than they need to be, and this is true for resolving a fiber issue at home or insuring your car.

The truth is speed, convenience, knowledge, consistency, and a human touch have become very real expectations for great customer service. Issues need to be fixed fast, self-service portals need to work, staff and systems need to understand what customers need. Above all, service quality needs to feel the same on WhatsApp, phone, email, and – perhaps most importantly – when customers want to speak to another human who can listen and help.

The real story behind 86% of customers willing to pay more for better service isn’t extravagance. Customers are tired of fighting to get what they paid for. And they’re comparing every service to the best they’ve experienced.

Of course, businesses still compete on price, but they’re also competing against seamless, tech-enabled experiences. Brands that get this right win on convenience, and they win on loyalty.

Good CX grows your business

When you deliver a seamless, empathetic experience, customers reward you. They stay. They spend more. They tell their friends. In a tough economy, this is essential to success.

This is why companies need to use CX solutions designed to meet their customers’ specific needs. To do that the solution needs to be built with local realities in mind.

Ultimately, customer experience isn’t a platform or a help desk upgrade. Rather, it’s a company-wide mindset that uses the right people, tools and technology together. The businesses that succeed are the ones that see delivering a great customer experience as part of their brand. It’s never an afterthought.

The 86% of customers willing to pay more are really saying that they choose businesses that value their time, reduce their stress and give them reasons to come back. The question is how many brands are listening?