Gadget of the Week: Feel-good food app for lockdown

What is it?

SnackMe is a new service from Mr D Food that offers “social gifting”, a two-way gifting functionality that allows users to give and receive gifts. One can also request gifts, presumably from family members or loved ones.

The gifts can be used to order food for delivery from more than 8,000 restaurants on the Mr D Food app, obviously limited by proximity to where one lives.

The SnackMe feature introduces a further social element by allowing one to add friends and view a social gifting feed that connects one to a network of “gifters” across the country. Want to remain a secret gifter? That can be managed through the privacy settings.

One also doesn’t have to be extravagant. Users can select a pre-set gift amount ranging from R10 to R250 – allowing a small extra or a bigger indulgence – or select their own amount if they are feeling particularly generous.

The person to whom the gift is sent receives it instantly through the Mr D Food app, or is notified via SMS or email if they aren’t a Mr D Food user.

How does it work?

Open the Mr D Food app and tap the SnackMe Gifts icon at the bottom of the screen. Select “Send Gift” and choose between various food gift types and messages. Select the gift value. Choose a recipient from your phone’s contacts. The contact will receive a gift notification from Mr D Food and can instantly use the voucher on any Mr D Food order.

How much is it?

No cost for the app. Pre-set gift amounts range from R10-250, or users can choose their own amount. Delivery charges are as low as R5, depending on distance.

Why should you care?

With the third wave of the pandemic hitting South Africans hard, the demand for home deliveries of groceries has skyrocketed to the extent that retailers are unable to keep up with demand. While demand for fast food deliveries has not intensified to the same extent, it is also becoming a common feature of lockdown living. However, for every one of us who has bought into this lifestyle, there are many who can’t afford it or have been too cautious to try. SnackMe allows us to gift the experience to others, tailoring the budget to suit our own pockets.

The increasing demand for fast food delivery services during lockdown means apps must up their game, and Mr D Foods is the first to enhance the user experience on a social level. One could say it adds feel good to fast food.

What are the biggest Negatives?

The amount gifted does not show in the recipient’s credit wallet or SnackMe page, and the only way to see what balance is available is to place an order. This is similar to one of the major frustrations of Uber Eats.

The user interface is not always intuitive.

What are the biggest Positives?

The coolest element of SnackMe is a range of fun message icons that can be sent with the gift via the app, including the ability to personalize the text.

It is designed for any budget, and any taste in food, with the recipient making the choice.

The Mr D Food app offers the best user experience of all the fast-food delivery apps, mainly thanks to a delivery tracking function that leaves Uber Eats standing.

* Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter on @art2gee