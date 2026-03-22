New Ferrari Amalfi Spider craves the sky

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Ferrari has launched a dazzling new convertible grand tourer that builds on the Roma Spider, with updates to performance, technology, and usability.

Called the Amalfi Spider, it is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640 hp, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The powertrain features revised turbo management, improved throttle response, and a higher redline of 7,600 rpm. Aerodynamic elements, including an active rear wing, adjust automatically to balance downforce and drag, while updated braking and vehicle dynamics systems aim to improve control and stability across driving conditions.

Alongside these performance upgrades, Ferrari has redesigned the cabin interface and connectivity systems to support daily driving and passenger interaction.

“The onboard experience of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider, like that of the Ferrari Amalfi, has been designed to deliver intuitive, engaging and technologically advanced interaction, thanks to a completely renewed interface system and a range of solutions aimed at enhancing comfort and quality of life on board,” said the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer in a statement.

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The steering wheel features physical buttons, replacing touch-based controls. The layout separates functions across both spokes, with ADAS controls, adaptive cruise control, phone, and voice commands on the left, and instrument panel interaction controls on the right. An anodised aluminium start button is positioned on the left side. Two rotary dials at the rear control volume and station selection, while a separate button is used to switch audio sources.

The system includes three displays. A 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster provides driving and vehicle data. A 10.25-inch central touchscreen controls functions such as multimedia, radio, phone connectivity, screen mirroring, climate control, seat adjustments, and vehicle settings. An 8.8-inch passenger display shows information including G-forces and engine revs.

The vehicle supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and includes wireless smartphone charging in the central tunnel. The MyFerrari Connect system enables remote monitoring of the vehicle through a mobile app.

Interior

The interior of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider continues the concept of an elegant, usable sporting character within a cockpit designed for open-top driving. A dual-cockpit architecture creates a pronounced cocooning effect, enclosing driver and passenger in two distinct yet visually connected spaces. The layout extends from the front seats across the dashboard and door panels into the central tunnel, while the rear seats serve a secondary role, supporting versatility without compromising design clarity. A central display functions as the interaction point between driver and passenger, featuring a shared interface that reflects both sporting and versatile characteristics.

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The interior design adopts a minimalist layout, with reduced visual complexity to highlight materials, surfaces, and geometries. For the first time, the instrument cluster and air vents are integrated within a single monolithic cockpit, evenly divided between driver and passenger.

The central tunnel has a simplified structure, with a suspended bridge machined from solid aluminium housing primary controls, while secondary functions are positioned further back to improve ergonomics and visual clarity. Door panels incorporate a sail motif, integrating handles and armrests into sculptural elements. Personalisation extends to the interior through components trimmed in the same fabric as the soft top, including the tonneau cover, door panels, and seatbacks, creating continuity between exterior and cockpit even when the roof is stowed.

Exterior

The Amalfi Spider was designed by the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. The vehicle uses a 2+ spider architecture with a fabric soft top developed to match the proportions of the Ferrari Amalfi.

The silhouette has consistent proportions and overall form with the roof both open and closed. The body design is defined by smooth surfaces and continuous volumes. The exterior uses a reduced number of surface elements, with forms shaped to interact with light.

The soft top is available in four fabric colours and two technical fabric options, including Tecnico Ottanio, which aligns with the vehicle’s colour scheme. The fabric has a textured weave that creates a three-dimensional effect under different lighting conditions. When the roof is open, the technical fabric can extend across the tonneau and adjacent rear surfaces, forming a continuous material finish.

Rosso Tramonto has been added as a new exterior colour. The shade includes orange undertones inspired by sunset tones along the Amalfi Coast and expands Ferrari’s red colour range.

Chassis and architecture

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider uses an architecture developed for open-top driving, with a focus on comfort and functionality. The soft-top mechanism uses a Z-fold kinematic system and can open in 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 60km/h. When stowed, the roof measures 220mm in thickness.

The fully automatic fabric soft top includes a large rear window and a five-layer acoustic structure. The layered construction reduces road and external noise and provides insulation comparable to that of a retractable hardtop. The layers use different thicknesses to balance weight and acoustic performance.

Luggage capacity is 255 litres with the roof closed and 172 litres with the roof open.

Aerodynamics

Aerodynamic development of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider considered the impact of the fabric roof on body geometry, with adjustments made to maintain airflow efficiency and downforce characteristics.

At the front, a bypass above the headlight connects to the engine compartment, reducing overpressure and contributing to thermal management. Vortex generators and diffusers integrated into the front underbody influence vertical load generation. Aerodynamic fairings positioned ahead of the front and rear wheels reduce resistance from exposed wheel areas.

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At the rear, a mobile wing integrated into the tail operates in three configurations: Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce. The system adjusts automatically based on speed and vehicle dynamics. In the High Downforce configuration, the wing generates up to 110kg of additional load at 250km/h, with a drag increase of less than 4%. The Medium Downforce configuration allows a faster transition to maximum opening. A 20mm integrated nolder is positioned at the rear to influence airflow recompression under low-resistance conditions.

The rear diffuser is designed to manage airflow expansion in the central channel, affecting load and resistance. The cooling system layout forms part of the aerodynamic structure. The central chassis area houses the engine water radiator and air conditioning condenser, while side vents direct air to the intercoolers.

A wind deflector is integrated into the rear seatbacks and can be activated without stopping the vehicle. When deployed, the system redirects airflow entering from the rear, reducing turbulence and noise within the cabin. The deflector operates at an opening angle of 101° and can be used at speeds of up to 170km/h. If already deployed, the system remains usable at higher speeds.

Powertrain

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is equipped with a 3,855 cc V8 twin-turbo engine from the F154 family. The engine produces 640 hp at 7,500 rpm, with a specific output of 166 hp per litre and a redline of 7,600 rpm.

The turbocharging system allows independent control of each turbocharger, with maximum rotational speeds of up to 171,000 rpm. Pressure sensors are fitted to each cylinder bank. The engine uses a control unit also applied in the 296 GTB, Ferrari Purosangue, and Ferrari 12Cilindri.

Mass reduction measures include lightweight camshafts reducing weight by 1.3kg and a revised engine block with non-structural material removed. A low-viscosity oil reduces cold resistance by 30% compared to the previous version.

The engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft, low-inertia turbines, twin-scroll turbocharging, and equal-length exhaust runners. These components shape the torque delivery across the rev range.

The eight-speed dual-clutch oil-bath transmission, first used on the SF90 Stradale, features an updated control unit and integration with engine software. The system supports faster and smoother gear changes.

Additional components include a dry-sump gearbox configuration, low-friction bevel gears, and clutch torque management strategies designed to support operation in urban driving conditions, including Start and Stop phases.

The exhaust system includes a ceramic matrix catalyst with a trimetallic coating of rhodium, platinum, and palladium. A proportionally controlled bypass valve adjusts exhaust flow according to driving conditions.

Vehicle dynamics

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider uses a brake-by-wire system that modifies braking response and pedal behaviour, including during ABS operation.

The ABS Evo system uses data from a 6D sensor to estimate vehicle speed and calculate slip levels for each wheel. The system adjusts brake force distribution in both straight-line and combined driving conditions. This system operates as part of the Side Slip Control 6.1 platform, which coordinates multiple vehicle dynamic systems.

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A grip estimation system based on electric power steering calculates tyre grip levels using steering input, hub carrier data, and yaw angle. The system operates with 10% faster processing compared to the previous version.

The Manettino system provides five modes: Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race, and ESC-Off. These modes adjust parameters including traction control, suspension damping, and differential behaviour. Transitions between modes have been recalibrated for more gradual changes.

A rear active spoiler adjusts position based on longitudinal and lateral acceleration, increasing rear downforce under braking and during high-speed cornering.

Driver assistance systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, automatic high beam, traffic sign recognition, and driver monitoring systems. Optional features include Surround View and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. These systems use radar, cameras, and dedicated control units integrated into the vehicle architecture.

Tyres

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider uses 20-inch wheels. Tyre selection considers performance, comfort, and design requirements. The sidewall aspect ratio supports road surface absorption and response characteristics.

Tyre sizes are 245/35 R20 at the front and 285/35 R20 at the rear. The vehicle is equipped with tyres developed in collaboration with Pirelli, Goodyear, and Bridgestone, including P ZERO, Eagle F1 SuperSport, and Potenza Sport.

Genuine Maintenance

Ferrari offers a seven-year maintenance programme covering scheduled servicing during the first seven years of the vehicle’s life. The programme is available to owners of pre-owned Ferrari vehicles.

Maintenance is scheduled at intervals of 20,000km or once per year, with no mileage limit. The programme includes original parts and servicing carried out by technicians trained at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello, using diagnostic equipment.

The programme is available globally through authorised Ferrari dealerships and forms part of the company’s after-sales service offering.