Featured
Face the facts of Fintech myths
By DALENE DEALE, financial services director: Sales & Fintechs at TransUnion Africa
Fintech start-ups have transformed the market for consumer lending in the United States and other mature credit markets, by giving people an alternative way of borrowing money without having to go through a bank or a traditional lending institution. We see a similar trend happening in South Africa, but some of the drivers and market dynamics are very different to other markets.
Fintech lenders provide a platform for investors to lend money directly to consumers and businesses. The application and approval processes are quick, as risk is assessed almost instantly using data and technology.
As with most new technologies, though, there’s a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt around Fintech lending. What’s interesting is that when you review some of the most popular perceptions, it’s clear how dramatically different South Africa’s fledgling Fintech lending industry is compared to its more-established US counterpart.
Let’s look at common beliefs about Fintech:
“Fintech lending is a youth phenomenon; older consumers are more likely to engage in traditional lender relationships.”
True – In South African, the Fintech lender consumer profile is almost exclusively younger, making up 70% of consumers taking loans. This is in stark contrast to the US where less than 15% of consumers borrowing from Fintechs are under 30, and more than 60% of these loans are taken by people 40 and older.
Within the South African market there is real opportunity for further penetration of the older consumer market. Fintechs have successfully created solutions that resonate with younger generations and now need to extend their offering if they are to gain market share outside of their core customer base.
“Fintech lenders cater largely to the unbanked and underbanked.”
False – In fact, South African and US Fintechs have some of the most credit-active consumers in the market. 67% of US consumers have more than six credit lines open at any time, and half of those have more than 11. They use multiple types of credit products – credit cards, vehicle and asset finance and home loans. In South Africa TransUnion analysed over 15 million Fintech originated personal loans and statistics revealed that 65% of these consumers already had a home loan, 37% of them had a vehicle financed and 19% of them had Home Loans. This clearly shows that these consumers are not new to credit, they have existing relationships with traditional financial institutions, yet used a Fintech to get a personal loan
Most of the Fintech activity comes from the major urban business centres of Gauteng and Western Cape, which suggests that the South African Fintechs are not necessarily targeting the unbanked and underbanked as conventional wisdom would suggest.
“Fintechs are more focused on technology than risk management.”
False – In South Africa Fintechs tend to target less risky consumers than other personal loan lenders, and as a result, have lower delinquencies across all risk tiers. They issue the smallest loans across the risk spectrum and focus exclusively on short-term loans of no more than 6 months. But, while local Fintechs don’t apply risk-based pricing and play in the short-term, small loan amount arena, they certainly have the potential to expand into different markets.
In contrast, in the USA, Fintechs have a broad distribution of risk, offering loans to consumers across the credit spectrum. They also tend to issue large loans across the risk spectrum, with robust risk-based pricing. And while US lenders experience higher delinquencies in the sub-prime segment, they appear to price for this risk. They tend to favour loans with terms between one and three years, with more than 40% of their loans falling in this category, where banks write more than half of their loans between 37- 60 months.
The bottom line? Unlike the US, where Fintech lending has matured to the point where it is starting to resemble traditional lending in many ways, the Fintech landscape in South Africa is on the rise as the country is primed for growth. Start-up funding increased four-fold in 2018 over 2017, with R10.75 bn raised across 458 deals, according to WeeTracker statistics.
South Africa’s Fintech start-ups represent a new era of financial services, with characteristics that separate them from established lenders. They’re not only bringing new products, services and channels to the table, they’re also creating value with differentiated consumer experiences, and empowering the consumer by providing frictionless, multi-channel financial access.
Importantly, Fintechs also share. They thrive in an ecosystem of fellow start-ups, investors, incubators, accelerators, regulators, and industry thought leaders. With this foundation, the industry is set for exponential growth in South Africa in the coming years.
Featured
Personalisaton: the new holy grail of marketing
By JASON LIEBENBERG, business unit director at Hoorah Digital
The long and short of personalisation is that every piece of creative should be data led. It’s an approach that is simpler than it sounds, but ultimately more effective than conceptualising something based on what we think we know and what we think people want. But thanks to the proliferation of data, there’s no need to guess because the information is available. It simply needs to be collected and interpreted.
When data first became a thing, the receiver’s name in the email was the extent of it (and pretty impressive at that). But as both the technology and the consumer become more sophisticated so too does the need for marketing communication that not only calls you by name, but also speaks to your individual needs, preferences and, if the marketer is really savvy, your whims.
Data takes the guesswork out of marketing and advertising, and helps us instead to create campaigns that speak to an understanding of who the customer is, where they are, and what their needs and preferences are. When creativity is able to engage customers in an authentic and relevant way, the potential return on investment for the brand is also far higher, which means less (easy to ignore) marketing “fluff” clogging up the consumer’s inbox.
And thanks to data we are able to take personalisation to engaging new heights. When a hyper personalised campaign is strategically conceptualised and thoughtfully executed, the results are significant, as we saw with a campaign we created for Audi.
By utilising the data Audi made available about their customers we were able to mine that information to create a personalised video to remind them when their vehicle warranty was due for renewal or extension. The video addressed the vehicle owner by name, referenced their specific Audi model, the date or kilometre reading at which the warranty would expire, as well as the dealership at which the vehicle was purchased.
This data was the crux of the message and allowed us to create a personalised video for the individual, that addressed his or her specific vehicle concern. The data was the foundation around which the creative was developed.
What this did for Audi was to up the perception of value around its brand and service. Across the board we’re finding that hyper personalisation has a higher perceived value, which sees higher levels of engagement and a “how did they do that?” reaction that, in turn, encourages action.
It’s useful to briefly consider the psychological effect of personalisation. Our names are among the first words we learn as children and is, as Dale Carnergie, celebrated self-improvement specialist, famously said, “a person’s name is to him or her the sweetest and most important sound in any language”. When we see a piece of communication with our name, and that demonstrates an understanding of our needs and wants, we tend to feel “wow, this was created for me” and immediately our inclination for interacting with the brand increases.
Data has the potential to help us make magic. But first the data needs to be transparently and effectively collected, analysed and interpreted in a way that is relevant to the objectives of the brand and the needs of the customer.
Another example to illustrate what personalisation can do it to imagine what it can do for a toy shop. Quality data would offer information of the shopper’s monthly spend and the sorts of things they are buying in terms of the child’s age and gender.
This dataset could help to automatically render a video of all the products that meet a given criteria. The data effectively helps the marketer to speak to their clients about the things they have proved to have an interest in, and in a price bracket that they are comfortable with.
Personalisation lends the creativity to curiosity and intrigue, a gold standard for any marketing message. But for personalisation to be effective, and this is where many brands are still lagging behind, the data needs to be relevant and organised in a sensical way. It needs to be specific, it needs to be useful and it needs to be protected.
Featured
Opportunity lurks in digital transformation
By LORI MACVITTIE, principal technical evangelist, Office of the CTO at F5 Networks
Every definition of transformation includes the notion of change. The most common examples are found in nature, in the process of change from caterpillar to butterfly and tadpole to frog. Ultimately transformation is the process of moving from one state to another.
Processes are often expressed in terms of phases of varying lengths during which critical events occur. Digital transformation is no exception.
It begins with an initiative. A decision to move from a mostly manual, human-driven business to one that relies heavily on technology. Applications. Automation. Artificial intelligence. From beginning to end, digital transformation is about moving technology from business interactions to processes to new models.
At first, it’s about apps. But as app portfolios expand, it turns to focus on automation and orchestration. With the increase in data generation, transformation becomes the pivot point for new business opportunities.
Just about every organization is the process of transformation today as they forge a new, digital path to future success.
This transformation is not just about technology. It is rooted in a fundamental shift in the way business operates. Not unlike the shift from CapExto OpEx induced by the rapid ascent of cloud computing, this transformation is forcing organizations to reshape its business models.
The result is pushing technology (IT) out of the role of supporting the business into a lead role as a business. Software—which includes apps—directly contributed $845 billion to the US GDP in 2018 according to the BSA Foundation. In the EU, software contributed €304 billion. Total value added to global GDP is much higher and counts both indirect revenue as well as job creation. Every sector, every industry now relies on applications in one form or another.
That includes businesses that produce consumable goods. Consider the impact on a restaurant of not integrating with OpenTable. Or the reliance on IoT and the applications powering ‘smart farms’ that optimize agriculture so they can feed the people of the world. Even these industries increasingly rely on applications to operate their businesses.
The App Economy
Preliminary data from our forthcoming State of Application Services 2020 indicates most businesses rely on applications. 31% tell us they need apps and downtime is disruptive to their business. Another 29% indicate applications are their business and they can’t operate without them.
Early adopters of digital transformation are already entering a period of digital expansion, marked by rapid adoption of automation and expansion of their app portfolios. For these organizations, streamlining the operational aspects of application delivery is critical. The ability to rapidly develop a new application or digital workflow must be matched during delivery to market. The speed and scale of this operational lifecycle increase with every application developed. The ability of IT to meet demand can only be realized through the adoption of automation, which enables organizations to develop and deploy even more applications.
The Data Economy
Each iteration of this cycle generates more data. Business unification provider Domo reports that over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every single day and that by 2020 “1.7MB of data will be created ever second for every person on earth.” That is a mind-boggling amount of data that is ushering in the data economy as applications collect and aggregate every minute detail of digital activity—from operations to business transactions to consumer interactions.
Traditional data analysis techniques will be unable to keep up. Systems and the people who rely on data to make operational and business decisions daily will be overwhelmed.
A new breed of analytics will rise as a result and take on the burden of analyzing the massive rate and high volume of data being produced. Only machines and advanced machine learning technologies will be capable of ingesting and processing the amount of data that will be created.
The AI Economy
Ultimately, the insights produced by analytics will be as overwhelming as that of the data from which they were produced. Operators will not be able act fast enough to take advantage of the insights produced. This will lead to the AI Economy, in which AI-assisted business and operations will take on responsibility for operating the applications on which business runs. This economic shift will not be trivial. According to McKinsey, “AI has the potential to deliver additional global economic activity of around $13 trillion by 2030, or about 16 percent higher cumulative GDP compared with today.” It’s no surprise then to find that as early as 2018, 71% of C-level executives were already eyeing AI as a path for economic growth and competitiveness (2018 Views from the C-Suite: Rising to the Challenge).
This view of AI is not merely aspirational. 74% of IT decision makers in Spiceworks’ 2020 State of IT expected to adopt AI as early as 2021. The same survey found that AI is second (32%) only to IT automation (42%) as the technology expected to have the biggest impact on business.
The Role of Application Services
There is virtually no business today that is not on this transformational journey. Some are just starting. Others are further along. Regardless of where you are, applications are key to moving forward—whether slow and steady or full steam ahead. Delivering those applications is the purview of application services. From code to customer, applications services scale, secure, and serve the applications that power business today.
They will still be filling that role in five years.
But just as application architectures and operating models are transforming to meet the needs of applications and business, so must application services. That’s why we believe digital transformation will also breed a new generation of application services that are more aware, more automated, and more capable of acting on insights produced by advanced analytics.