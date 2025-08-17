ERP meets the experience economy

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Enterprise resource planning systems must be built to be human-centric, writes DOUG WOOLLEY, executive for sales at Altron Digital Business.

The evolution of Information Technology (IT) from a support function to a business driver is well established. For years now, technology has played a central role in helping organisations scale, improve agility and achieve their growth objectives.

The experience economy is built through connections

Today, we are seeing a further shift in that technology’s impact, which is increasingly measured not just by internal efficiencies or return-on-investment, but by the experience it enables for users, customers and stakeholders. This is the experience economy, and it demands that IT deliver not only functionality, but connection, ease and engagement.

This means that enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems must become platforms through which businesses can digitally engage more meaningfully across the range of stakeholders, employees, customers, and partners. Seamless, human-centric digital experiences are now central to competitive advantage.

In the experience economy, value is created not only through what a business offers, but through how it makes people feel while interacting with it. That includes a customer paying a municipal bill online in minutes, a field sales rep accessing real-time stock availability while with a client, or a retailer enabling frictionless checkout. These moments that define loyalty and trust are powered by IT systems working quietly but powerfully in the background.

ERP platforms that are designed and implemented with the experience economy in mind can enable these interactions at scale. They create the digital fabric that connects departments, automates routine tasks, and provides the data needed for smarter decision-making while supporting a better experience for the end user. This experience and a deep focus on building and maintaining multi-stakeholder relationships is where the real value lies.

Delivering that value demands a deliberate and disciplined approach to ERP implementation that that aligns the technology with real-world outcomes from day one.

To ensure this alignment, ERP projects must start with a comprehensive discovery process. This means spending time with the client to understand their specific context, strategic goals and the outcomes they are aiming to achieve. Whether it’s faster service delivery, more accurate reporting, or better customer engagement, the system must be configured to support those goals directly.

Project structure remains essential. A formalised project management approach is key for success as it clarifies roles, controls scope and manages risks as effectively as possible.

Leadership acceptance invariably plays a critical role. The executive team’s endorsement will help drive adoption internally and ensures that the implementation maintains momentum and focus. This leadership presence also helps embed the experience economy mindset across the organisation from operations to HR through to customer service.

Consistent, clear, and transparent communication across the company regarding the progress, and process of, implementation is vital and helps mitigate any pitfalls along the way.

Relationships drive value creation

Change management is another key pillar. Employees must be informed, supported, and involved from the outset. Very often, resistance to change stems from fear such as of being replaced, having to learn something new, or of not understanding the reason for the shift.

Aligning messaging with internal HR processes helps manage any internal angst. When employees begin to see the benefits through aspects such as time saved, errors reduced, or happier customers happier, they become the strongest advocates for the implementation.

This is why internal change champions are so important. When respected individuals inside the organisation cheer the ERP solution, they lend credibility and encourage other employees to also adopt the new processes, which speeds up user adoption.

People are invaluable in any such project. However, success must still be measured by clear, business-driven outcomes. ERP systems should be evaluated based on whether they are enabling the required user experiences and delivering against strategic objectives.

Although this process may vary somewhat depending on company size, these aspects are bedrocks to ensure success at the project level, which translates into a digitally enabled company that can drive improved experiences.

Underpinning all of this is partnership. ERP implementation is not a supplier-client transaction but rather a strategic collaboration based on both parties being aligned, accountable, and invested in delivering a shared outcome. The solutions provider must understand the client’s business and translate their objectives into technical execution. The client, in turn, must be willing to engage deeply, communicate openly, and drive internal alignment.

But it doesn’t stop there. In the experience economy, this relationship extends to the end customer. When the ERP system is designed not just to serve internal processes but to drive value creation by improving the way customers interact with the business, so that the benefits multiply through increased customer retention, easier transactions, such as in an online world where many trolleys are abandoned, improved productivity for a company’s workforce and greater profitability.

This is the future of ERP – not as a standalone tool, but as an integrated enabler of meaningful relationships and value-driven experience. And in a world where experience is the new currency of value, I truly believe that this is the evolution that matters most.