Electric hydrofoil targets premium travel

A revolutionary electric hydrofoiling vessel promises to unlock new opportunities on the water through enhanced comfort and operational efficiency.

A new electric hydrofoil has been showcases for the first time as it enters the final phase of sea trials ahead of commercial certification.

The VS-9 from Vessev, a global leader in sustainable marine technology, is expected to enter the commercial service of Fullers360, the largest ferry operator in New Zealand. Vessev’s CEO, Eric Laakmann, happens to be the former Apple Watch engineering programme lead.

Thanks to a unique blend of stylish cabin design and luxurious comfort, the 9-metre VS-9 can transport 10 passengers at a service speed of 25 knots. As a result, it promises to open entirely new opportunities for water transport and tourism.

Unlocking new opportunities

While traditional commercial passenger vessels have tended toward being larger in order to be comfortable, Vessev’s vision for the VS-9 platform takes an entirely different tack.

“Traditionally, larger vessels are required to deliver a comfortable passenger experience as they can handle the impact of waves and wake,” says Laakmann. “By flying above the waves, the VS-9 delivers a large vessel experience on an agile platform that can be berthed and charged in nearly any marina.

“One way of looking at the impact of this vessel is that our waterways today are like roadways, where the only comfortable mode of transportation are very large multi-passenger buses – ie, ferries. These large vessels are here to stay, but they will be augmented with point-to-point services delivered by vessels such as the VS-9.

“It’s like introducing a limo into a world of buses. Through enhanced comfort and reduced operating costs, the VS-9 platform delivers an entirely new transportation experience that hasn’t truly been viable until today.”

Designed for new on-water experiences

Designed and built by Vessev with input from Fullers360 and its decarbonisation team NetZero Maritime, the VS-9 delivers smooth and quiet travel on the water. Cocooned from the elements, at low speeds the VS-9 is stabilised by its foiling technology below the waterline. As the vessel accelerates, the America’s Cup-derived foils cause the carbon fibre hull to rise out of the water, where it skims 50cm above, clear of turbulent waves and wake.

Inside, the new cabin is inspired by the premium automotive sector. It is both comfortable and spacious, with quality materials used throughout, along with ergonomic seats and armrests allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the views afforded by the vessel’s panoramic windows.

The VS-9 takes inspiration from private jet travel as well as premium automotive marques, such as Rivian.

“In designing the VS—9 transportation configuration, we knew that we wanted to create something that highlights the unique advantages of this technology,” says Laakman. “She includes stylish seating for 10 where easy conversation can flow between guests while quietly gliding to their destination.

“The full standing height cabin also includes wraparound glass with panoramic views of the environment around them. Our goal was to make sure the passengers of the VS-9 are connecting with only two things – those on the journey with them as well as their surroundings.”

Vessev’s lead designer, Alain Brideson, said: “Our objective for the VS-9 was to create something that is beautifully utilitarian. Using the tools of the premium automotive segment, every surface of the VS-9 has been carefully crafted to emanate quality.

“The entire exterior harmoniously embeds functionality into a clean and balanced form. The interior was all about reducing to the bare essentials and ensuring the cabin is open and flowing.”

Said Laakman: “Today, very few people in the world will have been aboard an electric hydrofoiling vessel. Ten years from now though, as this becomes the new way that we move on the water, that is all going to change.”