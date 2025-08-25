Discovery and SAA raise the airport bar

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The airline that is still rebuilding and the lifestyle brand that rarely makes things simple team up for a new lounge in Cape Town, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

South African Airways is still emerging from its long, painful business rescue, with flights restored but trust only partly rebuilt. Discovery, meanwhile, has perfected the art of turning loyalty into lifestyle. However, anyone who has tried to navigate its tiers and apps knows the word “seamless” is more aspiration than fact. But put them together and you bring the luxury of “The Lounge” to airport departures.

The latest edition of this concept is the refurbished domestic departures lounge at Cape Town International Airport, which opened on 22 August. It is the third in the rollout after the international lounge at OR Tambo International Airport and the domestic lounge at Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha.

“Our commitment to placing customers first begins the moment they arrive at the airport,” says Professor John Lamola, SAA group chief executive. “This beautifully refurbished lounge is a sanctuary of comfort, delicious food, and exceptional service, an embodiment of the standards and aspirations of our flagship carrier.”

The spin is familiar, but in this case a show-bar staffed by real bartenders and Wi-Fi that keeps up with demand suggest there substance here.

Discovery’s fingerprints

Discovery has been edging into the airport experience for years. First came Priority Fast Track at OR Tambo and Cape Town, where Black and Purple Discovery Bank cardholders glide past security queues. Now it is in the lounges.

“This new Cape Town Lounge is a perfect example of how we bring our core purpose to life for our members,” says Dinesh Govender, CEO of Vitality. “Every detail, from the bespoke design to the curated food and beverage selection, has been carefully considered by our brand experience team to deliver a seamless, rewarding journey that adds real value for our clients.”

That “seamless journey” depends on the app and the right membership tier. For those who get it right, the rewards are clear. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of Discovery’s talent for layering access with hoops.

Highlights of the new lounge, as provided by Discovery, include:

Copper-clad concierge desks;

A mixology show-bar with expert baristas and bartenders;

Buffet dining with gourmet breakfasts, all-day meals and crafted canapés;

Private focus booths for work, entertainment or calls;

Universal charging ports and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout.

It is bigger, better equipped, and far more stylish than the domestic lounges of the past, thanks to a renovation that lifts it into flagship territory.

The OR Tambo international lounge has long been SAA’s strongest argument for loyalty: decent food, dependable Wi-Fi, and space to work. Domestic lounges never matched that standard, usually feeling like holding pens with snacks, especially as the domestic Slow Lounges became general purpose departure lounges.

Cape Town changes that. The redesign makes the lounge look and feel like it belongs in a serious international hub. It does not erase the airline’s recent history, but it gives regular travellers an extra reason to arrive a little earlier.

The lounge is Discovery’s domain when it comes to entry. Access is managed digitally through the Discovery Bank app, where members generate a voucher. Vitality members and Discovery Bank clients get varying levels of benefits, while Black and Purple cardholders retain top-tier perks, including fast-track security.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.