Dell XPS Plus arrives in SA

The new XPS 13 Plus, the most powerful laptop yet from Dell, arrived in South Africa this week.

It is the first XPS 13 designed to a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor (up from 15W on the prior gen), supported by larger fans. which provide 55% better airflow without increasing noise or temperature. Simplified interiors, edge-to-edge displays, and leading battery technology round out the offering, Express Charge 2.0 gets it to about 80% battery life in less than an hour, and the 52WHr battery offers around 14 hours of usage.

This is the same usage as the previous XPS 13 model, but has a far more powerful processor to use up the added battery power.

The XPS 13 Plus is designed to be minimalist and modern. A sleek keyboard, function row, touchpad and palm rest deliver a clean appearance that is light to the touch and complemented by curved, comfy edges.

Designed with larger keycaps (also known as zero-lattice), the keyboard is comfortable, smooth and efficient. The top row of the keyboard is now cleaner, thanks to a new capacitive touch experience that allows users to switch between media and function keys more smoothly. The traditional trackpad has been replaced by a seamless glass touchpad that provides haptic responses to the touch.

Both sight and sound have been enhanced in the new XPS 13 Plus. The display offers up to 4K+ resolution or vivid true-to-life colour on an OLED display, with Eyesafe to reduce harmful blue light. The 4-sided InfinityEdge display delivers a virtually borderless viewing experience and the number of layers have been reduced from the screen to improve clarity and reduce weight. An improved quad speaker design promises louder sound and broad dynamic range. Two up-firing speakers are hidden underneath the keyboard, while down-firing speakers are on the base, resulting in enhanced sound for music, movies and conferencing.

This is the first XPS made using hydro-power renewable energy sources, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the aluminium – and it is 100% recyclable, so it can be reused in new PCs.

Delivering on Dell’s 2030 Goals for sustainable manufacture, the machine uses a simpler, more efficient manufacturing process that is kinder to the environment.

“By removing steps and reducing finishes and materials – but elevating the ones that remain – we’ve decreased scrapped parts and our overall carbon footprint,” says Dell. “All-new packaging is made from 100% sustainably sourced or renewable materials with paper documentation that increases its recyclability.”

The XPS 13 Plus is aimed at both the consumer and commercial market in South Africa. The offering for commercial includes both Pro Support Plus and hardware security. The XPS 13 Plus is available from selected retailers and e-tailers with a recommended retail price starting from R32,999.

Watch this space for a review of the device in the near future.