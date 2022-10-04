A decade of minute-by-minute data by Domo shows a 1700% increase in digital engagement on some platforms

Data platform Domo’s 10th edition of its Data Never Sleeps infographic reveals that use of some services has increased by thousands of percentage points in the last decade.

Data Never Sleeps is an annual glimpse at how much data is generated on the internet every minute by the ways people interact online. Over the last decade of chronicling the world’s data usage, Domo finds that use of services such as Instagram, YouTube, Amazon and Venmo, among others, have increased massively.

“Over the years, Data Never Sleeps continues to showcase how people quickly adapt to and leverage the ever changing world of digital platforms, apps and tools to help them solve pain points, navigate economic and political events, and find community,” says John Mellor, Domo CEO. “Each click, post, swipe and share contributes to the massive volume of data being created and it’s no secret that this acceleration of data is not slowing down.”

A few highlights from Data Never Sleeps 10.0 include:

Connecting the World: In the last decade, the frequency of digital connection has skyrocketed. Instagram users went from posting 3,600 photos per minute to nearly 66,000 today (a 1700% increase from DNS 1.0). Zoom users log 104,000 hours, Tinder users swipe 1.1 million times (up 164% from DNS 2.0), and smartphone owners send three times as many (16 million) texts today as they did in 2016 (DNS 4.0).

Not Everyone Wins: There’s no doubt the world is more digital but all platforms see their ups and downs. Although Twitter posts are up nearly 3X since the inaugural Data Never Sleeps (2013), the platform has actually seen a 40% decline in user postings year over year. DNS 9.0 showed 575,000 posts per minute while today, Twitter gets just over 347,000. Email has seen a relatively modest 13% increase in messages sent over the last 10 years while other communications platforms have seen increased usage by hundreds of percentage points.

Digital Dollars: The tendency towards convenient shopping and spending continues. Every minute, shoppers spend $443,000 on Amazon, crypto buyers purchase the equivalent of $90.2 million in cryptocurrency, and online event goers spend $12,938 in ticket purchases. Venmo users now send $437,595 worth of payments each minute (up more than 750% from DNS 5.0)

Says Mellor: “In the last decade, we’ve seen dramatic economic swings, wars, and a pandemic but we’ve remained online, continuing to rely on the Internet to support our personal and business needs – from connecting and communicating to conducting transactions and real business. We believe that to succeed in an increasingly complex world, we need the right digital tools to engage, as well as the right digital tools to make sense of all the data created from the way people connect, communicate and transact across the globe.”

* For more information and to view the full Data Never Sleeps 10.0 infographic, visit: http://www.domo.com/data-never-sleeps/