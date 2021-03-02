Data to drive Aston Martin F1 team

NetApp and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One yesterday announced a multi-year partnership as the car manufacturer gears up for its return to Formula One competition. After more than 60 years away, the British car brand returns to the F1 grid, supported by NetApp, with a new edge: an innovative approach to racing utilising the power of data.

From trackside to factory to cloud, the data used to inform Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s racing strategies will be available in real-time on a global scale. With a data fabric powered by NetApp, the team will be able to extract more value from their data to better gauge car performance and address necessary refinements before, during, and after each race.

This data fabric will also help reduce operational complexities, while ensuring data compliance, security, and protection of the team’s intellectual property. By standardising on NetApp across all platforms, the British racing team will be able to maximise resource utilisation and remove inefficient data silos, enabling costly IT investments to be diverted back into the car’s development.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One as it embarks on a highly ambitious data journey in pursuit of greater speed, higher reliability and unmatched efficiency,” says James Whitemore, chief marketing officer at NetApp. “By tapping into our 28 years of data-centric innovation, we are proudly supporting the team as they push the boundaries of continuous performance improvement beyond the finish line.”

“Formula One teams have always been pioneers in analysing data for a competitive advantage, especially when milliseconds mean the difference between pole position and starting somewhere in the middle of the pack,” says Otmar Szafnauer, chief executive officer and team principal at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One. “The team’s partnership with NetApp, along with title partner Cognizant, represents a new stage in our journey of continuous improvement. We are excited to introduce NetApp as we strive to make everything we do faster and smarter. By empowering our brilliant team of people with NetApp’s industry-leading data solutions, we are ushering in a new era of racing where we can constantly evolve to be a faster, smarter and more exciting team.”