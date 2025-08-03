Beware the cyber risks of tax season

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

If you’re not claiming what you’re allowed to, you’re leaving money behind, say the experts, but you also have to watch for red flags.

The chill of mid-winter has settled over South Africa and while most people are focused on beating the cold, there’s another familiar season quietly sweeping in: tax filing. But what if, instead of bracing yourself for stress or paperwork, you saw your tax return for what it really is, a chance to take control of your financial story?

“A tax return is not merely paperwork; it is a financial tool,” says Ferné Nagy, executive financial advisor for life, health and invest at ASI Financial Services. “It allows individuals to recoup costs that they’ve already incurred in the course of earning their income. If you’re not claiming what you’re allowed to, you’re leaving money behind.”

The message is clear: tax is not a once-off event. Rather, it is a moment to review, realign, and unlock real value. And the right mix of human insight and tech-savvy support has never been more important.

Tax in the age of AI and automation

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has made advances in automation most notably through AI-powered auto-assessments. In 2024 alone, over 4.8-million taxpayers received pre-filled tax returns.

It’s fast. It’s easy. But it’s not foolproof.

AI only sees what it’s been fed. It can’t interpret your full financial picture like side hustle earnings, unreimbursed business expenses, or retirement top-ups. And when the data’s incomplete, your return is too.

“Technology is a powerful enabler but without human insight, it can cost you,” says Nagy.

But here’s the catch: relying blindly on auto-assessments or ignoring your eFiling responsibilities can lead to costly mistakes, missed refunds, or even penalties. That’s why being registered on eFiling and actively checking your return is so important. It gives you full control to make sure your return is accurate, complete, and truly reflects your financial reality.

In short? Convenience should never replace due diligence.

The new cyber frontier

As filing becomes more digital, the stakes grow higher. Your tax return holds everything from your ID number to your income and banking details. And with cybercrime on the rise in South Africa, costing the economy over R2.2-billion annually, according to Interpol the risks of data breaches, identity theft, and financial fraud are real.

This is where SARS eFiling becomes more than a filing tool, but becomes your first line of defence. This secure, government-backed platform gives you full control to:

Review your assessment

Submit corrections

Upload documents

Track refunds

Dispute errors

Communicate directly with SARS

But even the most secure platform can’t protect you from poor digital habits.

“People assume that digital equals safe. But security starts with how you use the tools,” says Nagy. “Cyber awareness is no longer optional, it’s part of being financially literate.”

Take control: don’t let convenience be your downfall

Use strong, unique passwords for eFiling.

Never click on SARS links in unsolicited emails always log in directly.

Work with trusted financial professionals who prioritise data protection.

Who must file for 2024/2025?

You are legally required to file a return if:

You earned more than R95,750 (if under 65),

You earned commission, freelance, or side hustle income,

You sold assets with capital gains over R40,000,

You earned foreign income or held offshore assets worth more than R250,000,

You received rental income or investment returns.

And here’s what many people miss: even if you were auto assessed, you’re still legally responsible for confirming that it’s accurate. Accepting a flawed assessment could result in overpaying, underpaying, or triggering penalties down the line.