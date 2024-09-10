CloudWorld 2024: Oracle and AWS team up

They may be mortal enemies, but it’s clear they appreciate customer needs, as Amazon Web Services and Oracle announce a strategic partnership with Oracle Database@AWS.

Oracle and Amazon Web Services have always been seen as mortal enemies, with constant sniping, sparring and shots across each other’s bows.

But they startled attendees at this week’s Oracle CloudWorld conference in Las Vegas, announcing that Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison would be joined on stage by AWS CEO Matt Garman at the event yesterday (Tuesday).

The day before, in a demonstration of the belief that the customer comes first, they announced the launch of Oracle Database@AWS, a new offering that allows customers to access Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and Oracle Exadata Database Service within AWS.

Oracle Database@AWS will provide customers with a unified experience between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AWS, offering simplified database administration, billing, and unified customer support. Customers will have the ability to seamlessly connect enterprise data in their Oracle Database to applications running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Analytics services, or AWS’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services, including Amazon Bedrock.

With direct access to Oracle Exadata Database Service on AWS, including Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and workloads running on Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC), Oracle Database@AWS allows customers to bring together all of their enterprise data to drive breakthrough innovation. The new offering provides a low latency network connection between Oracle databases and applications on AWS. This allows customers to benefit from Oracle Autonomous Database, a fully automated and managed Oracle Database service, and the performance, availability, security, and cost-effectiveness of Oracle Exadata Database Service, while enjoying the security, agility, flexibility, and sustainability benefits provided by AWS.

“We are seeing huge demand from customers that want to use multiple clouds,” said Ellison. “To meet this demand and give customers the choice and flexibility they want, Amazon and Oracle are seamlessly connecting AWS services with the very latest Oracle Database technology, including the Oracle Autonomous Database. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deployed inside of AWS datacentres, we can provide customers with the best possible database and network performance.”

Garman said: “As far back as 2008, customers could run their Oracle workloads in the cloud, and since then, many of the world’s largest and most security-sensitive organisations have chosen to deploy their Oracle software on AWS. This new, deeper partnership will provide Oracle Database services within AWS to allow customers to take advantage of the flexibility, reliability, and scalability of the world’s most widely adopted cloud alongside enterprise software they rely on.”

Oracle Database@AWS will help customers continue to accelerate their migration to the cloud and modernise their IT environments. Customers can also benefit from:

Zero-ETL integration between Oracle Database services and AWS Analytics services. Customers will be able to seamlessly and securely connect and analyse data across Oracle Database services and applications they already have running on AWS to get faster, deeper insights without having to build pipelines.

Flexible options to simplify and accelerate migrating their Oracle databases to the cloud, including compatibility with proven migration tools such as Oracle Zero Downtime Migration.

A simplified procurement experience via AWS Marketplace that enables customers to purchase Oracle Database services using their existing AWS commitments and use their existing Oracle licence benefits, including Bring Your Own Licence (BYOL) and discount programs such as Oracle Support Rewards (OSR).

A fully unified support experience from both AWS and Oracle as well as guidance through reference architectures, landing zones, and other collateral for customers to successfully build and run their most trusted enterprise applications in the cloud.

Seamless integration with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for an easy and secure way to perform database backups and restoration, and to aid with disaster recovery.



Customers are able to launch Oracle Database@AWS using familiar tools such as the AWS Management Console or via Command Line Interface (CLI) as well as AWS CloudFormation. They are also able to take advantage of AWS’s multi-Availability Zone (AZ) architecture, which allows customers to architect their applications across multiple, independent locations.