Ask Arthur: How do I (digitally) clean up my act?

A reader realises his devices are taking on a life of its own. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK asks the experts how to do a digital springclean.

Q: Spring is on my mind as I open windows and get my place cleaned up, but I need to springclean my smartphone and laptop as well. They seem to have taken on a life of their own with apps and settings I don’t even remember choosing. Help!

With Spring being sprung and flowers in bloom, how do you expect me to focus on machines? But seriously, digital devices do need a proper spring cleaning, both to boost their performance and improve security.

That’s the word from David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky.

“A well-maintained device not only operates better but also reduces the risk of cyber threats,” he tells us. “It also helps you to keep track of things and ensures that nothing is overlooked.”

Fortunately, you don’t need to be a cyber researcher to get it right. Emm offers these tips for getting your mobile devices and computer ready for the new season:

1. Uninstall apps you don’t use: Review your applications and remove those that are unnecessary. This will free up space and streamline performance.

2. Update software – and remember to do so regularly: Outdated software can be a gateway for cyber threats. Ensure your operating system and apps are up to date to protect against vulnerabilities. It is as easy as changing your settings to auto-update when you are on your home Wi-Fi network.

3. Clean your desktop and home screen: A cluttered desktop can make it hard to find what you need. Consider organising your files into folders and deleting unnecessary items. On a mobile device, arrange your apps and remove icons from your home screen that you rarely use.

4. Manage startup programs: Some programs automatically start when you turn on your computer. This can slow down your start-up time. Disable any unnecessary startup programs and experience a significant speed boost.

5. Optimise storage: Review and delete duplicate photos, videos, and documents that are no longer needed. Go the cloud storage route to keep your large files and free up space on your device.

6. Back up important data: Before doing any major cleaning, back up your essential files using cloud services or external hard drive. This gives you the peace of mind that you will not lose any important data during the cleaning process.

7. Browser clean-up: Clear your browser cache, history, and cookies to turbo-charge your browsing speed and maintain your privacy.

8. Optimise battery consumption for mobile devices: If your battery drains quickly on a regular basis, you can adjust some basic settings to help prevent this, such as turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when you are not using them. You should also limit the background data your apps are accessing. For instance, turning off the automatic syncing functions for apps like Facebook will make your phone work a little bit less all the time.

9. Review your passwords: Check your passwords to your online accounts to make sure that they are all unique and hard to guess. Also consider using a password manager for the creation of stronger, unique passwords, and for their secure storage across devices and auto filling on any website or app. The benefit is that you do not have to remember all of them – just the main password.

10. Install a reliable security solution: To streamline all these digital cleanup processes install and maintain reputable antivirus and anti-malware software on your devices. Regularly scan your devices for potential threats and keep your security software up to date. A product such as Kaspersky Premium protects from known and unknown threats and helps to keep data safe.

11. Physical cleaning: Do not forget the physical aspect. Dust and grime can affect your device’s performance. Clean your screen, keyboard, and other components to keep everything running smoothly.

