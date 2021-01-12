CES 2021: Bridgestone debuts virtual city of the future

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held virtually this week, tyre-maker Bridgestone will show how advanced data analytics and new business models will put tyres at the centre of a more sustainable mobility system.

At CES 2021, the company has unveiled Bridgestone World, an interactive city showcasing how Bridgestone innovations will power a more sustainable mobility future. Live online showcases and on-demand feature videos will also foster opportunities for collaboration with partners across the technology spectrum.

“Active, intelligent and digitally integrated technologies are critical to our goal of creating new value for society and customers through sustainable mobility and advanced solutions,” says Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO of Bridgestone Americas, and executive vice president of Bridgestone Corporation. “As we progress on this journey, we are eager to engage with other innovators and leaders to imagine a better future for mobility.”

Bridgestone World, specifically developed in response to this year’s virtual CES format, allows users to peer into urban, suburban, industrial and transport settings in a city of the future, and explore how the company’s connected products and data-driven services will address pain points, improve consumers’ mobility experience and create greater social and customer value. The tool’s central urban environment allows users to explore Bridgestone’s evolution into a high-tech company that enhances its core tyre and rubber offering through smart tyres and advanced mobility technologies. Bridgestone World aims to showcase how the company is reimagining itself to help people and businesses manage their vehicles in a safer, smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable way.

Bridgestone will also engage directly with CES attendees through live and on-demand presentations that explore how the company is using smart tyre technology, advanced data analytics and new business models to put tyres at the centre of a sustainable mobility system, now and in the future. They include:

On-demand video, “Bridgestone Vision of Mobility,” with Paolo Ferrari, president & CEO, Bridgestone Americas, and executive vice president and executive officer, Bridgestone Corporation.

On-demand video tour of Bridgestone World with Maria Dunn, director of strategic planning and corporate strategy, Bridgestone Americas.

Live discussion: “Opportunity through Crisis – How Telematics Evolves to Optimize Mobility,” with Raj Bajaj, vice president, International Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, on 13 January 2021 at 8:15 a.m. EST.

Innovation, Racing and Data

Bridgestone will also participate in a live panel focused on the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) on 12 January 2021 at 1:45 p.m. EST, alongside Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. Bridgestone is the official tyre supplier of the Indy Autonomous Challenge, and the panel is focused on the theme of Innovation, Racing and Data, will address the future of racing and the IAC’s convergence of autonomous technologies and motorsports.

To learn more about Bridgestone and experience its CES virtual showcase, visit FutureofMobility.Bridgestone.