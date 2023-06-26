C-3PO coming to Comic Con Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Anthony Daniels, the actor who played the iconic Star Wars character, will be at the Johannesburg event this September.

Anthony Daniels, renowned for his unforgettable portrayal of the beloved protocol droid C-3PO in the Star Wars saga, will make a guest appearance at Comic Con Africa, the continent’s biggest pop culture festival, in September.

Anthony Daniels’ role as the golden droid has made him a household name worldwide.

Since his first appearance in the original Star Wars film released in 1977, Daniels has portrayed the lovable and worry-prone droid in all nine episodes of the main saga. His distinctive voice and physical performance have endeared him to generations of fans, making C-3PO an enduring and legendary character in the Star Wars universe.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Anthony Daniels to Comic Con Africa,” said Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa. “His portrayal of C-3PO has left an indelible mark on popular culture, and we cannot wait for fans to meet him in person. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come face-to-face with a true legend of the Star Wars franchise.”

During Comic Con Africa, attendees will have the chance to meet Anthony Daniels, hear his insights and stories from behind the scenes of the Star Wars movies, and obtain autographs or photos with the actor. Daniels is joined by anime YouTuber Akidearest and The Anime Man, with more guests being announced leading up to the event.

In addition to Anthony Daniels and other international celebrities, Comic Con Africa will feature a plethora of attractions, including interactive panels, exclusive merchandise, free to play gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions, and the pinnacle of South African eSports. It will feature an impressive lineup of local and international names and comic book artists. The festival caters to a wide range of interests, from comic books and movies to video games and anime, ensuring an immersive and exciting experience for fans of all ages.

Comic Con Africa will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 22 to 25 September 2023.

The event promises an unforgettable experience for pop culture aficionados and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Tickets for Comic Con Africa are available for purchase on Howler – but from 1 July are increasing from R190 to R200 for a day pass, and from R660 for a weekend pass to R700. Attendees can buy tickets here: https://bit.ly/CCA2023_tickets

For more information about Comic Con Africa and updates on the guest lineup, programming schedule, and ticket sales, visit https://comicconafrica.co.za/.