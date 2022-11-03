Burger King boosts Call of Duty XPs

The burger chain and video game have teamed up to offer special meals with a free BK Operator Skin and one hour of Double XP.

The global fast-food chain Burger King has announced a collaboration with the worldwide gaming franchise Call of Duty on its biggest launch of the year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The collaboration sees Burger King launching a series of Call of Duty meals where customers will score a free BK Operator Skin and one hour of Double XP (2XP) for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which doubles a player’s amount of experience earned. When purchasing any Call of Duty meal in November 2022, customers will receive a redeemable code that will reward them with their one hour of 2XP. It will also unlock a bonus BK Operator Skin emblazoned with the logo of Burger Town, a fictional fast-food chain appearing in several Call of Duty games. While only one hour of 2XP play can be redeemed at a time, players can redeem up to 40 hours (not limited to this promotion) with each new meal purchased.

As part of a global campaign spanning over 40 countries worldwide, Burger King and Call of Duty are bringing a real-life game atmosphere to select Burger King restaurants across South Africa from 7 November that will reward customers. A Burger King Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game station will travel across the country visiting various Burger King restaurants in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Burger King customers who purchase a Call of Duty meal at one of the Burger King restaurants where the game station is situated, will also get the chance to play a time-trial version of the game at the station and receive a ranking on a leaderboard. They will go into an additional draw to win cool prizes, such as gaming headsets, gaming monitors, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game, Burger Town T-shirts and meal vouchers. Keep an eye on Burger King South Africa’s social media channels for exact dates and locations for this roadshow.

The Burger King Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II roadshow will culminate in three Going-Dark events at the N1 City Burger King in Cape Town from 24 to 26 November 2022, where consumers will get a opportunity to an ultimate Call of Duty Modern Warfare II experience. At the Going-Dark events, Burger King customers will have the opportunity to don night-vision goggles and enter the Going-Dark Tunnel for a fully immersive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II challenge.

“Many gamers are already patrons of quick-service restaurants and, by bringing to them bonus Call of Duty rewards, we are able to meet our guests where they are and tap into what they are passionate about in an authentic way,” says Iwo Zakowski, senior director of Global Brand Marketing at Burger King.

William Gahagan, director of global partnerships at Activision, said: “Our brands are coming together for an offer that fans will love, and I’m looking forward to seeing players online in the BK Operator Skin.”