Star Trek fans inspire satellite flock

The Boldly Go Campaign initiated by the Roddenberry Foundation will go into orbit on a SpaceX rocket.

A fan art-inspired flock of Planet Lab’s SuperDove satellites is set to be launched into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during the upcoming Transporter-6 mission.

Planet Labs , provider of daily data and insights about Earth is partnering with the Roddenberry Foundation on its Boldly Go Campaign. The campaign was initiated in 2021, Gene Roddenberry’s centennial year, to celebrate the Star Trek creator’s hopeful vision of humanity’s future.

Some of the satellites will be adorned with artwork and quotes that celebrate the legacy of hope and inclusiveness of Star Trek and its creator.

Planet says it was a natural partner for the Roddenberry Foundation, given that the company shares a similar mission of accelerating humanity to a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world by illuminating environmental and social change.

The campaign asked people around the world to share what gives them hope for humanity’s future via online submissions. The 1,500+ submissions to the Boldly Go Campaign shared common themes of Gene’s vision, such as the value of diversity, the wonder of space, and optimism.

These values were reflected in the quotes chosen to be laser-etched onto a select number of Planet’s SuperDove satellites scheduled to launch on 2 January 2023.

“Star Trek showed us a future where diverse peoples come together across differences to work for the common good,” says Rod Roddenberry, son of Gene Roddenberry and co-founder of the Roddenberry Foundation.

Planet’s satellite constellation captures a daily snapshot of the changing Earth. This unprecedented capability provides governments, NGOs, and companies with the insights needed to drive business, power scientific research, and more sustainably manage our Earth.

Planet CEO Will Marshall says: “Launches are always a special milestone for Planet, but this one particularly so. Through Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry inspired the world to look to the stars in wonder and hopeful curiosity. In a similar vein, we at Planet look to space to help life here on Earth and are thrilled to partner with The Roddenberry Foundation to use space to help celebrate his legacy.”