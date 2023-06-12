Wheels of the Week: BMW iX3 electrifies

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s a stylish, efficient, and technologically advanced electric SUV, but it’s not without its faults, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The first thing that strikes one about the BMW iX3 is that it is both stylish and practical, with a combination of performance, luxury, and extensive on-board technology.

It comes standard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and is regarded as one of the most advanced in the electric vehicle market.

As large as it is, however, it is not intuitive, beyond its built-in navigation system and voice-activated assistant. If one sets off on a trip using Android Auto and forgets to switch a phone’s connectivity from Wi-Fi to mobile data, the infotainment system loses Android, and it is almost impossible to reset it or find the appropriate settings without stopping the car and turning the ignition off and on again.

The infotainment menu is needlessly complicated, and appears to have been designed by engineers rather than user interface specialists.

To put that in a positive context, it is because the infotainment system has so many features that it can be difficult to figure out where to start.

Get past that issue, however, meaning setting up connectivity correctly and rising above the learning curve, and the car is a gem.

The tech highlights include:

A panoramic sunroof that makes the cabin feel more spacious and airy;

A hands-free power tailgate that makes it easy to open and close the boot when one is laden with luggage or shopping;

A Harman Kardon sound system that offers high-quality audio experience throughout the cabin.

The last turns out to be more significant than in most cars with high-end sound systems. As an electric vehicle, there is no engine noise, and music comes into its own. Strangely, I hadn’t previously noticed the enhanced listening pleasure made possible by an EV, and assume – for now – that the Harmon Kardon output is calibrated to take full advantage of the silence in the cabin.

As befits a BMW EV, the iX3 comes standard with a number of driver assist features, including:

Automatic Emergency Braking: sensors to detect if the car is about to collide with another vehicle or object, and it automatically applies the brakes.

Lane Departure Warning: sensors detect if the car is about to drift out of its lane, and alerts the driver with a visual and audible warning.

Active Cruise Control: allows the driver to set a desired speed and distance from the car in front, and it automatically accelerates and brakes to maintain that speed and distance.

Blind Spot Monitoring: sensors detect if there are any vehicles in the car’s blind spots, and alerts the driver with a visual and audible warning.

Parking Assistant: can automatically park the car in parallel or perpendicular parking spots.

Optional driver assist features, include:

Traffic Jam Assistant: allows the car to drive itself in stop-and-go traffic.

Active Driving Assistant Pro: combines Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Cruise Control to provide semi-autonomous driving.

Head-Up Display: projects driving information onto the windshield.

Automated braking can be somewhat aggressive, and needs to be set – via that infotainment system – to be less sensitive. Once the car is fully set to one’s tastes, the iX3 is a truly electrifying experience.

The price starts at R1,3-million, which positions it in a category that will confine it to those looking for a specific EV experience, regardless of the cost.