CES: BlackBerry Ivy integrated into digital cockpits

In Las Vegas last week, the one-time leading smartphone maker increased its automotive offering with an intelligent vehicle data platform jointly developed with AWS.

BlackBerry has announced that its Ivy cloud-connected automotive AI platform, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is now pre-integrated in three digital cockpit platforms from leading automotive suppliers. The system, designed to enable automakers to rapidly deploy third party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers, was showcased during the CES tech expo in Las Vegas last week.

The three implementations were demonstrated at the BlackBerry and Amazon booths at the show, marking the first time that BlackBerry Ivy has been shown publicly in a vehicle. The solution will be generally available in May 2023, the culmination of two years of comprehensive development efforts and numerous iterations pressure-tested with pilot partners and customers.

At CES, BlackBerry and AWS demonstrated several Ivy-powered applications deployed on commercial automotive platforms, including:

Bosch’s information domain compute platform within a jeep grand cherokee showing innovative AI-based solutions for predictive maintenance of brake and tire wear, powered by compredict, as well as secure in-vehicle payments, powered by CarIQ. Visitors were shown how live vehicle data is abstracted, normalised and processed securely to create machine learning (ML) insights helping to predict the behaviour of automotive components before maintenance issues arise and secure authentication of vehicle payment transactions.

Pateo’s intelligent digital cockpit, highlighting an EV battery management solution, powered by electra vehicles, which is currently being commercialised in the Chinese market by Pateo. This demo illustrated how Ivy insights help power personalised solutions for battery range and driver profiling, alleviating ‘range anxiety.’

A virtualised BlackBerry Ivy platform solution, powered by AWS graviton processors, demonstrating how automakers can rapidly develop ML-based automotive solutions for scene detection and cybersecurity use cases.

“We have been working hard at building BlackBerry Ivy into a flexible and comprehensive software-defined solution to support multiple underlying hardware and software platforms,” says Vito Giallorenzo, general manager of Ivy and head of corporate development at BlackBerry.

“Invaluable feedback from our partners and customers has contributed to our vision and the latest software release.

“BlackBerry Ivy is a unique automotive platform that has undergone significant development, is highly scalable and integrated with commonly-used automotive platforms. Automakers and partners can take advantage today of BlackBerry Ivy readiness and scalability to help accelerate their software-defined journey, reduce their R&D complexities and achieve faster time-to-market for their monetization services.”

Kathrin Renz, vice president of industries at AWS, says: “When we began this journey with BlackBerry three years ago, we recognized a significant opportunity in the automotive industry to leverage the cloud and turn vehicle data into actionable insights that would help ignite significant change in the industry’s approach to vehicle development.

“Today, the AWS co-developed BlackBerry Ivy solution stands apart as a key means of achieving the software-defined future the automotive industry demands.

“This continued innovation is a testament not only to the power of the cloud and what it enables, but also how data and insights will deliver the future of mobility.”