Local shops become bill payment points

A new service from Shop2Shop and Pay@ lets customers pay more than 500 billers at informal retailers, using cash or cards.

Informal retailers can now facilitate everyday bill payments directly on existing Shop2Shop card machines. The initiative, which is supported through a partnership with Pay@, turns neighbourhood businesses into one-stop payment points for the communities they serve.

The service is available through the Shop2Shop vending application and gives traders access to Pay@’s network of more than 500 billers, including municipalities, retailers and store accounts, through a single connection. Since launching at the end of April 2026, Shop2Shop traders have processed more than 25,000 transactions worth over R6-million, with an average transaction value of R240.

“For a customer in a rural or township community, paying a bill has often meant a trip into town that costs time off work, wages and transport,” say the companies. “The partnership removes the need for customers to take the journey, instead giving them the ability to settle their accounts at any Shop2Shop trader. It takes seconds – the customer provides the trader with their reference number, which is entered into the terminal, the account payment is confirmed in real time, and the customer is provided with a valid receipt.

“The model works for both banked and unbanked customers alike, as it doesn’t rely on a single preferred payment method. Customers can pay their bills in cash or by card as Shop2Shop and Pay@ don’t determine how a payment is made. The knock-on benefit is that the service makes it easier for customers to make their payments on time, reducing the risk of late payment fines or damaging their credit histories.”

For traders, the service can increase store visits and provide an additional source of income. Customers who visit to pay bills may also buy goods or use other services, while traders earn commission on each transaction. The commission is calculated automatically and added to the trader’s Shop2Shop wallet. No additional hardware or upfront payment is required.

The service recorded more than 11,000 transactions in May, the first full month of operation, without formal marketing. Transaction volumes increased to 18,000 in June. Payments linked to mobile phone financing and fibre services accounted for much of the demand. PayJoy and FoneYam, which both provide device financing, were among the most frequently used billers.

The next digital steps

Pay@ and Shop2Shop plan to add payouts, cash deposits and more billers to the service. The companies intend to expand access across more communities and create additional transaction-based income opportunities for traders.

Annelene Dippenaar, Shop2Shop chief business officer, says: “What we love about this solution is that it makes payments accessible to underserved communities. The local shop becomes a little business-in-a-box and a neighbourhood payment point. The trader earns a new income stream with no new machine and no cost, customers get formal services on their doorstep, and the money stays inside the community instead of leaving it.”

Lani van der Merwe, Pay@ payment network manager, says: “Pay@’s mission has always been to make payments as seamless, simple and accessible as possible. Partnering with Shop2Shop brings that to life. A customer no longer has to travel kilometres into town and lose time or wages just to pay a bill. The trader becomes a trusted hub for the community, and the growth we’ve seen, almost entirely on word of mouth, shows just how real that need is.”