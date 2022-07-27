Beware Stranger (Things) danger

Cybercriminals are using the popularity of the long-awaited series to drain fans’ wallets, according to Kaspersky researchers

Despite a three-year break due to pandemic-related delays, the recently aired season 4 of Stranger Things was hotly anticipated, and topped streaming charts. However, the desire of fans to see new episodes as soon as possible has been actively abused by fraudsters.

Kaspersky researchers found numerous examples of spam emails and phishing pages designed to steal these fans’ money and personal information.

Even though new episodes have already been released, fans are still not safe, because not all of them choose to watch the series on the official site. When users refuse to pay for a subscription to a streaming service and choose to watch a movie or show on an illegitimate page, they end up paying a heavier price than they are saving – losing their personal information and card data.

Taking advantage of the interest in this popular series, some cybercriminals have offered users the ability “to watch the new episodes for only $1”. To access this offer, they were asked to register a new account and enter their address and bank details. After entering their information, fraudsters then drained victims’ wallets, without the victims gaining access to the new season of their favourite series.

Fraudsters are tricking viewers into entering bank card details

aspersky experts have also detected spam emails that abuse the popularity of Stranger Things. Such emails are used to sell products of dubious quality and are spread through promotional emails without the consent of the recipient. For example, in one of the spam emails users were given the opportunity to buy limited-edition graphic t-shirts related to the new season of Stranger Things. The site supported all languages and all currencies for payment. It may not necessarily be a phishing page, but the fact that the ads for these products were promoted through spam and the domain itself was only recently created raises suspicions about the safety of buying from this page.