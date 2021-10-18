AppDate: Easy presentation of your vaccination certificate

Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate

Many countries are now allowing South Africans to pass their borders, but only with proof of vaccination. Some retailers have also taken the initiative by offering customers discounts on purchases on presentation of their vaccination card.

To make things easier, the Department of Health has launched the Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate – a digital representation of one’s vaccination records.

No apps need to be installed and all a user needs is their ID or passport number and a cellphone number to which a One Time Pin will be sent.

Once the OTP authenticates the cellphone number, a certificate is made available in PDF format, and can be printed or saved to the phone or computer.

The certificate contains the individual’s details, as well as the dates when the vaccines were administered and the batch numbers.

Some people have reported that their certificate shows only one vaccination. They can call 0800 029 999 for assistance. Those who have lost their vaccine cards, or cannot find their vaccine confirmation code, can call the same number.

Platform: Any mobile phone with an up-to-date Internet browser.

Expect to pay: A free service.

Stockists: Click here to download your certificate.

Pothole Patrol

The City of Johannesburg, together with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance, have unveiled a Pothole Patrol app and a WhatsApp bot to fast-track the reporting and fixing of potholes across the municipality.

The Pothole Patrol app uses the geolocation of a pothole that is automatically sent to the municipality when a user lodges a complaint. The user can then monitor the progress of the repair.

To begin using Pothole Patrol through WhatsApp, one needs to send the word “Hi” to 084 768 4653 and then follow the prompts.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Download the app for Android here and for iOS here. Alternatively, add 084 768 4653 to your WhatsApp contacts and message the word “Hi” to get started.

Panda wellness

It is estimated that one out of every three South Africans will suffer a mental health problem at some time in their lives. In an effort to help those in need, Allan Sweidan and Alon Lits developed the Panda app.

Allan Sweidan is a clinical psychologist who previously co-founded and headed up the Akeso Group of psychiatric hospitals. Alon Lits former general manager and director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The app provides users with access to support and resources that will help them resolve many of their mental health issues.

The resources include:

Live sessions where one can join and participate in a wide variety of mental health-related topics;

Assessments conducted to evaluate one’s current mental wellbeing and provide insights on how to improve it;

One-on-one therapy where users can schedule time with a psychologist ;

Life skills training to help people learn and practise new skills that will help them live a better life.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Download it for Android here and for iOS here

22seven lite

22seven has launched 22seven lite, a data-free version of their app for users with little or no money to spend on data.

22seven lite has been released in collaboration with messaging app Moya. This makes it free to use and it needs no airtime or mobile data. It is also safe as it uses banking-level encryption to protect users’ privacy.

Users only need an email address to sign up for 22seven lite. They can then link bank accounts, store credit and debit cards, investment and loan account details. 22seven lite uses this information to help them track their spending and adhere to budgets.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Users need to click on the Discover and then Money & Services option in Moya messenger.

MiVoice free digital wallet

An estimated 23.5% of South Africans are unbanked, which results in several personal and economic disadvantages. To change this situation, MiVoice has released its free digital wallet.

According to the World Economic Forum, the fee structure of South African banks is up to four times higher than in most other countries, including Germany, Australia and India. As a result, more than 60% of all purchases are paid for in cash, with transactors willing to risk the loss and theft associated with cash to avoid banking fees. Aside from the security issues, being unbanked means that one cannot start building a credit history for future borrowing, receive direct deposits, or access safe ways of transferring and saving money.

“All financial transactions carry a cost, even when made from our wallet,” says Hennie Heymans, CEO of MiVoice mobile apps. “The difference is that we allocate the cost to the wallet holder (employer) so that the wallet user (employee) can use the funds without carrying the cost. In other words, the employer’s monthly fee of R49 provides the employee with subsidised banking

Another issue associated with not having a bank account is the resulting lack of a digital identity. “One’s personal digital presence dictates their ability to access most modern services, for example, access to credit, opening accounts, or even getting an Internet connection, as they require pay-slips, and proof of address and employment,” says Heymans.

Because the MiVoice employment relationship is a direct one-to-one connection, the app automatically proves a person’s employment status and salary.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Visit the MiVoice website here for downloading instructions.