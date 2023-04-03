Alienware unveils major expansion

Dell has unveiled an expanded Alienware peripheral suite, doubling the size of the gaming accessory lineup, catering to different playing styles, personalised experiences, and budgets. The company announced two high-fidelity headsets, a wireless keyboard, and a sculpted right-handed wireless mouse at the recent Alienware Update launch event.



Alienware’s Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H), released on 31 March, promises all-day comfort and immersion. The headset comes with a wider suspension headband, soft memory foam ear cups, and a breathable fabric to keep the head cool during long gaming sessions. The 40mm hi-res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos deliver 3D surround sound, amplifying every in-game detail, and the AI noise-cancelling boom microphone enhances communication amongst friends. The headset’s on-headset controls for game/chat balance, volume, mic mute, and on/off offer tactile feel and easy adjustments during gameplay. The headset supports both 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle PC connection and versatile 3.5mm wired integration with other devices or compatible consoles.



Alienware’s Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H) comes with many of the same design, comfort, and audio features as the AW720H, minus the wireless option and on-headset controls, and retails for nearly half the price. The lightweight and adjustable headset is designed to support extended gaming sessions with precision and accuracy.



Alienware’s Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M) features leading-edge sensor technology and patent-pending magnetic-force L/R keyplates, with up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, and 50G max acceleration for speedy and accurate clicking. The mouse is designed for right-handed gamers, with an asymmetrical shape, dedicated thumb channel, and tactile, textured grip zones. The mouse supports a 2.4GHz wireless dongle connection for up to 140 hours of battery life on a PC, and a five-minute recharge for up to 10 hours of continuous gameplay.



The Alienware peripherals can be customised through Alienware Command Centre (AWCC), a centralised hub that offers quick access to settings such as game-specific profiles, lighting, macros, audio controls, and overclocking. The peripherals can be easily harmonised with AWCC, and customised with AlienFX settings such as lighting effects and colors. The Command Centre 6.0 is exclusively available on Dell’s 2023 Alienware and G Series laptop lineup, featuring an intuitive, and dynamic user design.

We are doubling the size of our Alienware peripheral suite with options targeting a range of playing styles, tailored experiences and price points. From the deskbound, marathon PC gamers to the maverick who manoeuvres throughout multiple gaming environments, our growing ecosystem delivers reliable high-performance gear to span more lifestyles than ever before.

We welcomed two new high-fidelity headsets (AW720H and AW520H), our first ever gaming wireless keyboard (AW920K), and a sculpted right-handed wireless mouse (AW620M). Pairing effortlessly across the Alienware ecosystem, these peripherals work in unison with your existing setup to help ensure comfortable, uninterrupted gameplay.

Two new headsets with easy-to-reach controls and crisp audio via Dolby Atmos

Robust battery life, fast-charge capabilities, and a comfort-focused design help support extended wear for longer gaming sessions.

Available 31st March 2023, Alienware’s Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H) is designed for gamers seeking all-day comfort and immersion. Upon unboxing, you will first notice a wider suspension headband that promotes long-term comfort and soft memory foam ear cups wrapped in a breathable fabric to help keep your head cool when it’s needed most. Once you put the AW720H on, adjust the sliding suspension band for a more personalized fit. Now you are ready to get connected by choosing between a reliable 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle PC connection or versatile 3.5mm wired integration that offers the flexibility to use your headset with other devices or compatible consoles.

On-headset controls including game/chat balance, volume, mic mute and on/off offer a tactile feel for easy in-game audio adjustments when using the 2.4GHz wireless connection.

Detailed, precise audio is delivered with 40mm hi-res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos, creating 3D surround sound that is designed to amplify every in-game detail – from multiplayer games, RPGs, MMORPGs and any genre in between. The AI noise-cancelling boom microphone helps reduce the impact of ambient sounds on your voice, allowing for crisp communication amongst your friends during high intensity gaming sessions and leaving you with detailed game audio to keep you a step ahead of your opponent’s next move. Use the on-headset controls to easily adjust and balance the game/chat volume without needing to tab out mid-game or lose focus on the quest at hand.

AW720H offers an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours and fast-charging capabilities that let you get up to six hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of charging. After a long day of gaming, retract the boom mic and tuck it away on the headset hanger of one of our latest Alienware displays.

Features many of the same design, comfort and audio features as the AW720H, but without the wireless option and on-headset controls for nearly half the price.

If you prefer a wired connection, our new Alienware Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H) delivers many similar features as the AW720H, as is it both lightweight and adjustable, supporting longer wear during extended gaming sessions.

AW720H Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet | AW520H Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

Comfort, precision and accuracy: meet our new wireless gaming mouse

Created with right-handed gamers in mind, the new Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M) prioritises comfort, precision and accuracy, featuring our leading-edge sensor technology and patent-pending magnetic-force L/R keyplates. With up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, and 50G max acceleration, you can expect speedy, accurate clicking and no angle snapping for reliable precision. For marathon gaming sessions, the 2.4GHz wireless dongle connection offers up to 140 hours of battery life on a PC, and if you’re in a pinch, quickly recharge for just five minutes to get up to 10 hours of continuous gameplay.

Joining our full range of symmetrical gaming mice (720M, 610M and 320M) this full-size right-handed mouse features an asymmetrical shape designed for long-lasting comfort along with a dedicated thumb channel to accommodate palm-style grips, which are ideal for RPG & MMO games. The tactile, textured grip zones offer complete control, and the DPI slider placement on the top of the mouse allows for easy DPI selection while in game. It has a balanced weight and comes with a lightweight USB paracord cable along with a 1000Hz wireless polling and dongle extender to experience virtually lag-free performance.

AW620M Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

Dial it all in with Alienware Command Centre, the ultimate in customisation and convenience

Pictured above is Alienware’s redesigned Command Centre 6.0 with intuitive customization for Alienware peripherals.

Each of these peripherals can be harmoniously connected to your gaming ecosystem and easily managed by Alienware Command Centre (AWCC), a centralised hub that allows quick access to settings such as game-specific profiles and themes, lighting, macros, audio controls and overclocking. With our peripherals, you can easily customise AlienFX settings such as lighting effects and colours, on each device individually, in groups, or by game title. Command Centre 5.5 is free and available for anyone to download, as long as your PC meets the tech requirements.

Available next week only on our new 2023 Alienware and G Series laptop lineup is Command Centre 6.0, which has been completely redesigned. This is more than just a software update; it is an architecture – built from the ground up – featuring, intuitive, and dynamic user design.

Alienware Command Centre Fact Sheet

For more information please find the complete press kit HERE.

Pricing & Availability: