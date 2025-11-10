Air taxis face sky and ground hurdles

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Electric air travel could transform everyday transport, but advances in technology, infrastructure, and policy are still needed.

A new wave of aviation innovation is taking shape, where short flights in electric air taxis could complement cars and trains as part of everyday transportation. Called advanced air mobility (AAM), this emerging industry aims to connect communities more efficiently while reducing emissions and noise.

Before these aircraft can take off, Georgia Tech researchers say there’s serious work to do – in the air, on the ground, and in policy.

Why now?

“The same battery and automation technologies we’re using in electric ground vehicles are now being scaled for aircraft,” says Laurie Garrow, professor in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering and co-director of Georgia Tech’s Center for Urban and Regional Air Mobility.

“We’re also seeing improvements in distributed propulsion and composite materials that make these aircraft lighter, quieter, and more efficient. We may see high-profile demonstrations soon, maybe even at global events like the Olympics, but aviation certification is a rigorous process. It takes time to earn public trust.”

Safety, regulation, and acceptance

The promise of AAM depends on more than aircraft design, it requires new safety frameworks and public confidence.

“We’ll need to define what I call ‘roads in the sky’ – safe corridors where these aircraft can operate alongside traditional air traffic,” says Garrow. “And we’ll need to ensure certification standards, air traffic control, and pilot training evolve alongside technology.”

Understanding how these vehicles interact with complex urban environments is essential to safe operation.

Marilyn Smith, director of the Vertical Lift Research Center of Excellence and professor in the School of Aerospace Engineering at David Sloan Lews, leads research on modelling and simulation to prepare aircraft for real-world conditions. Her lab is developing real-time simulations that factor in turbulence, wind shear, and other transient effects.

“These predictions are not trivial,” says Smith. “We need fast, physics-based models that can run in near-real time to inform both design and regulation. There are significant and abrupt variations in the atmosphere that must be accounted for, both for passenger vehicles and smaller delivery drones.”

Smith’s team is integrating AI to improve speed and accuracy in certification, but under oversight.

“AI can accelerate our work,” she says. “Without the knowledge of domain experts, machine learning can generate misleading results, and that’s unacceptable when safety is on the line.”

Infrastructure, airspace, and the urban puzzle

The most advanced aircraft cannot operate without new infrastructure on the ground and in the sky. Vertiports, for example, are needed to allow aircraft to take off and land vertically. Charging systems and robust fire safety protocols for high-energy batteries are also required.

Garrow says: “And perhaps most critically, we need ‘rules of the road in the sky’ to manage air traffic around existing airports.”

She says Atlanta could have an advantage because the runways at Hartsfield-Jackson run east to west, while most of the metro area’s population centres lie north and south. This separation, according to Garrow, could make it easier to integrate vertical takeoff and landing operations.

Alex Oettl, professor in the Scheller College of Business, cautions that AAM’s benefits could concentrate in major hubs without inclusive planning. He says: “Improved connectivity will raise productivity in ‘superstar cities,’ but we’ll need new strategies if we want to ensure smaller communities aren’t left behind.”

China’s head start

Oettl says China has surged ahead in AAM due to co-ordinated government action, flexible regulations, and significant infrastructure investment.

“In contrast, the US and Europe face more stringent certification requirements,” he says. “That slows deployment but ideally ensures stronger safety standards. It’s a tradeoff between innovation speed and risk management.”

Cities and companies that move first into AAM could shape standards and attract investment, but they also shoulder more risk.

“There’s a danger of technological lock-in or stranded assets if early systems don’t scale or demand falls short. We’ve seen parallels before, like the scooter boom that left cities with thousands of idle vehicles.”

Looking ahead

For now, advanced air mobility remains in development. Its progress from prototype to regular use will depend on co-ordinated efforts between government, industry, and research institutions.

Garrow says: “Georgia has been proactive in attracting aviation manufacturing. Coupled with our state’s infrastructure and Georgia Tech’s research ecosystem, we’re well positioned to lead.”

“In aviation, we like to say we crawl, we walk, we run. These technologies are coming, but safely integrating them into our skies will take time, teamwork, and trust.”