AGI will trigger tidal wave of career change

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Organisations and knowledge workers must prepare for the workplace impact of artificial general intelligence, writes NAZIA PILLAY, SAP MD for Southern Africa.

What happens when machines and algorithms can complete knowledge work faster and more effective than even the most high-performing teams? That is the promise and threat of artificial general intelligence (AGI), the next level of AI evolution.

Thanks to the accelerating power, speed and accuracy of AI, the arrival of AGI is no longer a matter of what-if, but of when.

Artificial general intelligence refers to machine intelligence that can perform any intellectual task a human can. Today’s generative AI solutions, such as DALL-E and ChatGPT, excel in narrow, specialised domains, for example image creation or text editing. In contrast, AGI would rival or exceed human cognitive abilities across a wide range of tasks, including creativity, planning, problem-solving and reasoning.

AGI will have a seismic impact on work and employment, completely transforming how companies operate and what types of skills employees need to remain competitive in an increasingly uncertain job market. And time is running out for employers and knowledge workers to plan for this impact: some researchers suggest AGI will arrive around 2041, although more recent predictions estimate it could arrive as early as 2026.

Profound jobs impact expected

The impact of AGI on knowledge work is predicted to be significant. Up to two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe are vulnerable to some form of automation. Many professions that have traditionally be high paying, such as coding, business analysis, and creative design, are squarely in the sights of AI. In fact, any job where ‘knowing the answer’ was the key to performance will be transformed by AGI.

Young professionals are likely to experience the greatest impact from AGI. Many entry-level jobs involve routine office work, with junior positions often designed to provide young workers with vital experience into how companies operate and what a specific career entails.

Organisations will have to transform the nature of entry-level jobs to ensure that younger employees have opportunities to contribute meaningfully to company success. Skills programs that prioritise how young workers can leverage AI and AGI to perform with greater efficiency could safeguard junior positions and ensure entry-level employees remain valuable contributors to broader organisational goals.

Experienced workers can also benefit from AI/AGI training: a report by the World Economic Forum revealed that 40% of employers expect to reduce their workforce where AI can automate tasks, highlighting the need for workers to rapidly upskill in the face of AI-led workplace transformation.

Tidal wave of career change incoming

To prepare for the imminent impact of AGI, knowledge workers should make continuous upskilling a non-negotiable, no matter their level of seniority or experience. Research indicates that the average half-life of technical and soft skills has dropped from around 30 year to only six. Embracing learning agility could become an anchor of future career security, with AI-powered personalised learning expected to play a major role as traditional degrees continue to lose value.

Workers should also lean into the qualities that are uniquely human. While AGI means answers will be easy to come by, understanding the right question to ask – through interpreting and contextualising problems – will be a foundational skill in knowledge work. This increases the importance of skills such as problem framing, critical thinking, and storytelling-based communication.

Other human-first skills such as emotional intelligence, creativity and the ability to ask meaningful questions will also be difficult for AGI to replace and should be prioritised as part of lifelong learning efforts.

Preparing the enterprise for AGI

Companies need to take steps too. Investing in regular upskilling and reskilling initiatives will help modernise their workforce and ensure a steady supply of relevant skills. Encouragingly, recent research conducted by SAP revealed that 48% of African organisations consider the upskilling of their employees a top skills-related challenge this year, with 38% saying the same of reskilling. This figure should increase or companies may soon realise they cannot keep pace with changing skills-related demands.

Rethinking hiring strategies could also benefit organisations. Instead of a reliance on degree-based hiring, companies could embrace skills-based assessments where qualities such as adaptability, creative problem-solving and collaboration are prized.

Finally, companies need to develop robust internal policies to manage AGI integration, ethics and reskilling, rewiring their organisational DNA by embedding lifelong learning in every role and department.

Preparing for AGI requires that companies and professionals look beyond traditional education and career models. The goal is to adapt at the pace of technology, and to nurture the deeply human skills that technology cannot emulate or replace.