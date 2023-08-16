Africa will drive global credit scoring market

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Open Banking and AI is expected to help the sector generate Almost $27bn in 2023, says Juniper Research.

Alternative credit scoring data will help to supercharge financial inclusion, which will see the African and Middle Eastern region leading global growth in the next five years, according to a new study from financial technology experts Juniper Research.

Juniper expects credit scoring services to grow by 67% to $44 billion by 2028, and anticipates emerging markets will experience the greatest growth. The report projects that the African and Middle Eastern region will grow by 117% from 2023 to 2028 achieving spend of $3.7-billion in 2028. Driving this growth will be the inclusion of alternative data into underwriting models.

Using input from sources such as social media activity and monthly utility bills enables lenders to expand into unbanked and underbanked populations throughout emerging markets; opening up new customer segments and boosting financial inclusion.

The report urges use of Open Banking within alternative credit scoring; enabling credit bureaus and other providers to access bank account transaction information. This helps enrich credit data, creating a holistic view of the consumer; determining a more accurate credit score. The report also urges use of Open Banking within business credit scoring, as this technology can improve critical lending and access to finance for SMEs.

“Open Banking can address numerous challenges, especially relating to cashflow and debt management,” says research author Cara Malone. “At present, the use of Open Banking in business credit scoring is lagging. It creates greater ease and transparency of sharing financial data; elevating business credit scoring, unlocking greater access to lending.”

Alternative credit data and embedded scoring models are efficient means of boosting access to finance and, when combined with Open Banking and AI, they will grant access to new customer segments. This will enable providers to help alleviate issues with thin files, where limited information is held on individuals and businesses, in both developing and developed markets; enabling more accurate and predictive credit scoring.



