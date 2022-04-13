Affordable entertainment arrives

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro delivers the latest in flagship performance in a device that’s under R7,000. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK reviews the handset.

What is it?

Xiaomi has always been a champion of affordability and has now become the ideal replacement for Huawei lovers who need Google Play Services on their handset. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series had a massive impact, and became one of those handsets that users love to recommend to their friends. And their friends were rarely disappointed, mainly thanks to a superb price-for-features combination.

The Note 11 series builds on this recent legacy with a strong camera set, vibrant screen, and premium glass-back design.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro features the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which enables a balance between long battery life for lighter tasks, thanks to highly optimised efficiency processors, and fast gaming, thanks to its performance processors.

The G96 offers another improved aspect: computational night mode photography. Users of the Note 11 Pro can expect much sharper and vibrant low-light photography compared to any of the previous Xiaomi flagships, and a night mode that’s similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S20. The camera set consists of 108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro lenses, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The built-in stereo speaker set alongside the 120Hz 6.67-inch OLED display make this one of the strongest devices for watching videos and listening to music.

It has all the ports and sensors one would expect for a device in this product set: a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM functionality – or one SIM and a microSD card.

The 5000mAh battery will get one through the day and, when the battery is drained, can get back to 50% in 15 minutes with 67W wired turbocharging.

Xiaomi has followed the strategy of other handset makers like Samsung with its Galaxy A-series: release 4G and 5G variants and see who bites. In South Africa, it seems we’ll have to wait a little longer before the 5G variant – and widespread 5G connectivity – arrives. For many users, 4G will provide sufficient connectivity to stream video and make video calls over the data connection.

Finally, it offers a great upgrade to those with an ageing device – giving users the best bang for their buck.

What does it cost?

For the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Note 11 Pro costs R6,499. That’s about a quarter of the price of flagship devices from Apple and Samsung.

Why should you care?

For those needing an upgrade to a current high-end device but are put off by the R10-R30,000 price tags, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is a great all-rounder that won’t break the bank. The strong battery life, great camera set, and snappy performance with the latest Android 11 operating system make it a device that will remain current for the next few years.

For those moving to mobile-first entertainment, this device is excellent for watching streaming video on its vibrant screen. This is complemented by stereo speakers, which enhance immersion in content.

What are the biggest negatives?

No locally available 5G variant yet – all other competitors have a 5G option.

What are the biggest positives?

Super-fast charging: up to 50% in 15 minutes.

Great low-light photography – at an accessible price.

Dual SIM functionality make it great for work and play.

* Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter on @art2gee.