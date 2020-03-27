Featured
Action needed on domestic abuse during lockdown
Local gender experts and activists expect a steep rise in the number of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases during the 21-day national lockdown declared by government in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.
Such violence is not new. Gender-based violence in South Africa is unprecedented. According to the latest gender-based violence research, one in four women will experience violence by men and are five times more likely to be killed. A woman is murdered every three hours in South Africa.
In response, Vodacom, in partnership with the Department of Social Development (DSD), has for some time been operating a GVB Command Centre, run by highly qualified social workers to provide support to victims of abuse and violence during this time.
Takalani Netshitenzhe, chief officer for corporate affairs at Vodacom Group, said: “For us at Vodacom, we view violence against women as a violation of human rights and the greatest impediment towards gender equality. This issue is a social ill of our time that has started reversing the strides made in gender equality since the dawning of our democracy 25 years ago.
“This is why in March 2014, Vodacom and the Department of Social Development Department worked together to launch the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre. This is part of our social contract to help government through the use of cutting edge technology stem the tide of gender violence in our country.”
To help upgrade the Command Center with the latest technology and extend service to a wider market, in December 2016, the network provider together with DSD launched a Skype capability at the GBV call centre to give access to the victims of gender-based violence from the deaf community. As this is an Internet-based system, it can also be accessed by anybody with access to the internet.
The call centre receives an alarming average of 22000 calls per month, which paints a bleak picture of a society. These calls result in tele-counseling at the centre and some calls, based on the severity of the case, are referred to the community-based social workers and the South African Police Service.
Vodacom has issued an appeal to anyone who may need support during this time to contact the GBV Command Centre by dialling 0800 428 428 or via USSD on *120*7867#. A Skype line ‘HelpMeGBV’ is for members of the Deaf Community. An SMS-based line ‘31531’ will also assist people with disabilities (SMS Help to 31531).
“We’d like to appeal to South African men to become change agents and play an active role in ridding our society of gender violence,” said Netshitenzhe. “Gender-based violence requires men to stand up, call out, and address the violent and aggressive behaviour that many women face every day. For this to happen, men need to be the champions in the fight against women abuse and femicide, while shining a light on those perpetrators who continue to abuse women and children without fear or consequence.”
Featured
SA cellphones to be tracked to fight coronavirus
Several countries are tracking cellphones to understand who may have been exposed to coronavirus-infected people. South Africa is about to follow suit, writes BRYAN TURNER
From Israel to South Korea, governments and cell networks have been implementing measures to trace the cellphones of coronavirus-infected citizens, and who they’ve been around. The mechanisms countries have used have varied.
In Iran, citizens were encouraged to download an app that claimed to diagnose COVID-19 with a series of yes or no questions. The app also tracked real-time location with a very high level of accuracy, provided by the GPS sensor.
In Germany, all cellphones on Deutsche Telekom are being tracked through cell tower connections, providing a much coarser location, but a less invasive method of tracking. The data is being handled by the Robert Koch Institute, the German version of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Taiwan, those quarantined at home are tracked via an “electronic fence”, which determines if users leave their homes.
In South Africa, preparations have started to track cellphones based on cell tower connections. The choice of this method is understandable, as many South Africans may either feel an app is too intrusive to have installed, or may not have the data to install the app. This method also allows more cellphones, including basic feature phones, to be tracked.
This means that users can be tracked on a fairly anonymised basis, because these locations can be accurate to about 2 square kilometers. Clearly, this method of tracking is not meant to monitor individual movements, but rather gain a sense of who’s been around which general area.
This data could be used to find lockdown violators, if one considers that a phone connecting in Hillbrow for the first 11 days of lockdown, and then connecting in Morningside for the next 5, likely indicates a person has moved for an extended period of time.
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said that South African network providers have agreed to provide government with location data to help fight COVID-19.
Details on how the data will be used, and what it will used to determine, are still unclear.
Featured
The horror! First Showmax Original movie for SA
The first ever Showmax Original movie, Rage, arrives in South Africa next week, with its sites firmly set on fans of horror movies.
The story revolves a group of school-leavers who descend on a tiny coastal town to celebrate their freedom. It is clearly inspired by the Rage festival that goes down in December ever year at various South African coastal resort towns, in an annual display of drunken and disorderly behaviour by teenagers who have just completed their final year of school.
Roxy, Sihle, Kyle, Leon, Tamsyn and Neo party on the beach and drink themselves silly every night. Two townsfolk, Hermien and her son Albert, are welcoming – too welcoming. To make matters even weirder, the 70-something Hermien is heavily pregnant.
On a psychedelic trip on the beach, the friends witness a disturbing birth ritual, which could be a hallucination, or not. Soon, fertility figurines start to appear at random places. What is supposed to be the best holiday of their lives, turns to horror as the teenagers are picked off … one by one.
Rage is directed by Jaco Bouwer, a multi-award-winning theatre director who’s one of three Best Director nominees in the drama series category at the 2020 SAFTAs, for Dwaalster. His short film, this country is lonely, premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2018. He also directed Die Spreeus, one of the 10 most-watched local series on Showmax in 2019.
Nicole Fortuin, whose previous film, Flatland, opened the Berlin Panorama, stars as Tamsyn. The Girl From St Agnes’ breakout stars Jane de Wet and Tristan de Beer are Roxy and Kyle; two-time Silwerskerm winner Carel Nel (Dwaalster, Hum, Slaaf) is Albert; Sihle Mnqwazana, who co-wrote and acted in The Fall, a New York Times critic’s choice play, plays Neo; Shalima Mkongi (Isithembiso, Nkululeko, Keeping Score) is Sihle; and Fiesta, Kanna and Fleur du Cape nominee David Viviers (Kanarie) plays Leon.
Rage will be available only on Showmax, from Tuesday, 31 March 2020.