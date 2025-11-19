SA airports get baggage-tracking app

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced real-time baggage tracking in the ACSA Mobile App. It says the feature offers passengers increased visibility, convenience, and peace of mind throughout their travel journey.

“With this innovative upgrade, passengers can now monitor the progress of their checked-in baggage from the moment it is handed over at the check-in counter, through each stage of the baggage handling process, until it is safely loaded onto the aircraft,” ACSA said in a statement on Monday. “By simply entering their booking reference number and flight date, travellers can instantly access the status of their bags directly within the app.”

ACSA says the new option highlights its commitment to improving the passenger experience with smart, technology-driven solutions, and that the new baggage tracking feature boosts transparency, efficiency, and confidence in the entire baggage handling process.

“This enhancement is a significant step in our digital transformation journey,” says Sello Makhubela, ACSA interim chief information officer. “By empowering passengers with real-time visibility of their baggage, we are not only improving convenience but also strengthening trust in our operational processes.

“Technology enables us to better serve our passengers, and this feature is one of many innovations aimed at delivering a seamless, world-class travel experience.”

Passengers can download the updated ACSA Mobile App, featuring the baggage tracking functionality, from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery immediately.