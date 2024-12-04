Event planning 2.0: Go digital, go sustainable

Photo courtesy, Radisson Meetings Unbound

Conferences must be enriching experiences, writes BRIDGET BORLAND, meeting, events and reservations manager of Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre at O.R. Tambo Airport.

People do not just go to events and conferences to talk about work. They want enriching experiences: to connect, share industry insights, tackle common challenges and be inspired by what their peers are doing. Yet, with the rising awareness of the environmental impact of in-person events, expectations are evolving.

As digital tools continue transforming communication, event planners must get to grips with the latest technology to embed sustainable practices into the industry. For in-person events this is urgent. MeetGreen data shows that a three-day event with 1 000 attendees can generate about 530 metric tons of CO2 emissions – equivalent to burning over 1 200 barrels of oil. In contrast, virtual events have been found by some studies to produce less than 2% of that footprint underlining the potential of digital alternatives.

From digitally supported hybrid formats to augmented reality (AR) experiences, the future of events and conferences is vast and technology driven. As clients prioritise venues that make an effort to decarbonise, and have environmentally-friendly offerings, the sector should rise to the occasion and meet these expectations head-on.

The tech that enhances human connections

The demand for in-person events underscores the unique value of face-to-face interactions, something webcams cannot fully replicate. For digital formats to leave a lasting impact, they must deepen attendee engagement.

AR and virtual reality (VR) tools are poised to transform virtual and hybrid events by offering more than a laptop screen could. With the right design, planners can create immersive environments where attendees can learn, collaborate and network in new ways. This can redefine what it means to attend an event in the digital age.

Durham University’s recent VR-enabled education conference demonstrated how immersive VR experiences enhance engagement across sectors. While VR and AR are still largely seen as entertainment tools, this event showcased the benefits that it has for other sectors. If applied to workshops or breakout sessions, VR could redefine what “virtual attendance” means, fostering real connections. However, a tech-centric shift like this would require improved internet infrastructure in regions like South Africa to support high-speed, seamless interactions.

Bridget Borland, meeting, events and reservations manager of Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre at O.R. Tambo Airport.

Investment in digital skills

This era of digital-first calls for a skilled workforce to implement and sustain technological innovations. While digital skills are in high demand, the current skills gap in South Africa is said to pose a threat to innovation and growth across many sectors.

Today’s Hybrid events, though powerful, come with technical difficulties – most of us know the frustration of repeatedly rejoining an online platform to troubleshoot. When these issues crop up, digital participants can easily feel disconnected from the event, breaking away from the immersive experience promised at the outset.

These challenges will continue and it is possible that different problems can arise as VR and AR become a mainstream way of conferencing. As VR and AR become mainstream in conferencing, new technical challenges will emerge, making it vital to have digitally proficient staff. These teams must be empowered to quickly resolve issues to ensure a smooth, immersive experience.

Radisson Meetings Unbound is a platform that allows event planners to harness AI technology to conceptualise and execute events. It’s a creative hub where planners can share event inspiration, generate new ideas, and challenge conventional boundaries. The Radisson Meetings Dream Machine, an AI-powered digital playground, takes this concept further, by enabling planners to visualise their dream events. It’s an innovative approach that empowers planners to think beyond traditional limitations and deliver truly memorable experiences.

How Cloud solutions take sustainability beyond coffee cups

Sustainability often conjures images of reduced paper and single-use plastics, like the iconic recycled paper coffee cup. While waste reduction is essential, digitisation unlocks far broader sustainability gains.

For example, cloud-based property management systems would streamline everything from attendee check-in, order requests and agenda access. Such systems could reduce paper dependency. This digital shift not only supports eco-friendly practices but enhances guest satisfaction by simplifying service access. Such a system could enable further contactless conveniences like making reservations, ordering room service and requesting housekeeping through a mobile app.

These platforms also enable more efficient feedback from guests and attendees so venue managers can promptly address issues as they arise. Everyone in this industry will know how far a positive review can go in securing new business.

The need for versatile venues

These changes to the eventing and conferencing industry will need to happen in a physical space, staffed with experts in events and hospitality. Suitable venues will need to be highly adaptable and well-positioned to meet the needs of a digital conference offering. High-speed internet connection, highly skilled staff and a collaborative approach to cater to digital or hybrid event demands will be crucial.

Fortunately, adaptability and tech-savvy service are already core to venues like Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo Airport. As we embrace immersive events shaped by AR, VR, and AI, the ultimate goal remains unchanged: fostering community and meaningful human connections.

Embracing a future of digitally charged events should not come at the cost of human connections. By employing strategies that promote engagement, such as gamified networking sessions or breakout discussions, planners can ensure that networking remains a vital component of the event experience, encouraging attendees to forge genuine bonds within the digital landscape.