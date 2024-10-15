WigWag adds buy now, pay later option

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In collaboration with Happy Pay, the new payment method provides a more valuable, and flexible experience.

WigWag, a payment provider catering to SMEs and mid-market enterprises, now integrates Happy Pay’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) service at checkout. Both companies are fintech startups and have formed this partnership to offer the payment method to the South African e-commerce market.

Customers can split payments into two interest-free instalments over two months, providing flexibility without requiring a deposit, while merchants benefit from an affordable solution. Merchants also gain from guaranteed weekly payments and a dashboard.

Through this partnership, e-commerce merchants will have:

Automatic access to Happy Pay through the WigWag platform.

Integration of BNPL at checkout.

Guaranteed weekly payments, ensuring merchants can start fulfilling orders immediately after checkout.

A dashboard that shows all payment types – including Happy Pay transactions – in one place.

“By partnering with Happy Pay, we’re giving our merchants a powerful new tool to boost customer satisfaction and increase their average basket size,” said Dani Laity, GM of WigWag.

“This collaboration is all about bringing more value to the e-commerce world through flexibility, transparency, and technology-driven innovation.”

This follows a list of SA firsts for WigWag this year, including the launch of the first Whatsapp bot for payments management, and being the first to offer Webflow and Squarespace payments locally.