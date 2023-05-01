Volvo drivers can now download Waze into cars 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Widely regarded as the best navigation app for smartphones, Waze is now included in the in-car app library available to all Volvo cars with Google built-in.

The Volvo in-car app library just grew one app larger as Waze becomes available to all Volvo cars with Google built-in.

It is a global roll-out, and brings the in-car Waze app to drivers in the USA and Asia Pacific for the first time.

Waze’s real-time routing, navigation and alerts are accessible via a one-time setup after downloading it in the Google Play Store in a Volvo car that is Google-enabled.

The in-car Waze app avoids phone-related hassles and distractions, while continuing to offer the functionalities that users have come to expect from the Waze app on their mobile phones.

Seamlessly displayed on Volvo Cars’ infotainment system, the in-car Waze app utilises more of the centre screen in the Volvo user interface, making navigation more comfortable with a bigger and bolder eye-level display area.

“We’re continuing to expand our in-car app offer to bring more options and benefits to our customers, allowing them to personalise their car,” says Erik Severinson, global head of new car programmes and operations strategy. “We’re committed to continuously improving the experience in Volvo cars through our in-house software development and ongoing collaborations with tech companies such as Google and Waze.”

Aron Di Castro, director of marketing and partnerships at Waze, said: “Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing, and alerts seamlessly displayed in the car, without needing to connect your phone to the car, makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience.”

With the Android emulator offered on the Volvo Cars Developer Portal, Waze could develop and test the in-car app virtually, alongside the in-car infotainment system. This dual testing allowed the team to deliver a high-quality user experience before launching in customer cars today.