‘Underreported Earth’ exposes dire forest stories

The new ‘Tree Tales’ episodes share critical findings by investigative reporters on rainforest farming, fossil fuel drilling, and mangrove fishing.

A new series, Underreported Earth: Tree Tales, draws on investigative journalism to expose threats facing some of the world’s overlooked forests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Brazil.

Available on YouTube, it explores how the stories were uncovered and the impact the reporting has had. The show is hosted by The Guardian editor Tracy McVeigh, and features three Pulitzer Center-supported investigative reporters.

The episodes include:

The series aims to underline the value of investigative journalism in defending forests and biodiversity. Each story is designed to inform local communities and spark wider discussion about what is happening on the ground and why it matters.

The episodes were livestreamed on Earthday.org’s YouTube, Facebook and X accounts last week.