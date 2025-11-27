Stream of the Day
‘Underreported Earth’ exposes dire forest stories
The new ‘Tree Tales’ episodes share critical findings by investigative reporters on rainforest farming, fossil fuel drilling, and mangrove fishing.
A new series, Underreported Earth: Tree Tales, draws on investigative journalism to expose threats facing some of the world’s overlooked forests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Brazil.
Available on YouTube, it explores how the stories were uncovered and the impact the reporting has had. The show is hosted by The Guardian editor Tracy McVeigh, and features three Pulitzer Center-supported investigative reporters.
The episodes include:
- Episode one: Elisângela Mendonça investigates how farming in Brazil’s rainforests is driven not only by the meat industry but also by a growing global obsession with collagen.
- Episode two: Josephine Moulds reports from the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the government’s fossil fuel drilling that threatens the vital Congo Basin rainforest.
- Episode three: Ana Bottallo explores Brazil’s mangrove forests and the impact of predatory fishing on these critical ecosystems.
The series aims to underline the value of investigative journalism in defending forests and biodiversity. Each story is designed to inform local communities and spark wider discussion about what is happening on the ground and why it matters.
The episodes were livestreamed on Earthday.org’s YouTube, Facebook and X accounts last week.