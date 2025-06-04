TooMuchWifi expands underserved access

The South African ISP has secured investment from three new stakeholders to drive its social impact efforts.

South African Internet service provider TooMuchWifi has raised capital to support expansion into underserved communities and provision of affordable, reliable internet services across the country.

The investment comes from British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution; Infra Impact Investment Managers, a South African infrastructure-focused fund manager; and IDF Capital, a local investment firm focused on high-impact businesses.

The investment in TooMuchWifi aligns with a broader trend of renewed foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into SA. Earlier in 2025, the country was ranked seventh on Kearney’s Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index, an improvement from 17th place in 2023. The annual index reflects the views of global executives on the attractiveness of various countries and regions for FDI over the next three years.

“As a fast-scaling social impact telecoms company, we exist to unlock human potential,” says TooMuchWifi CEO Tauriq Brown. “By connecting our people, underserved communities and local SMEs to the power of high-speed, affordable internet, we are opening doors to education, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.

“With the backing of our new investors, we are accelerating our mission – taking bold, transformative steps to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution. This is more than connectivity; it’s a movement to bridge the digital divide and ignite inclusive growth across our nation.

“Importantly, at the heart of our mission is a deep commitment to reinvesting in the communities we serve. We dedicate 30% of our revenue to tackling the most pressing challenges our people face – from Khayelitsha to Delft, Langa to Dunoon, and beyond. Our support goes far beyond internet access; it extends into critical areas like technology, education, employment, nutrition, and community safety. This is our way of ensuring that progress is shared, sustainable, and deeply rooted in the real needs of the people.”

Brown says that this commitment to impact has been the cornerstone of TooMuchWifi’s growth path, allowing the company to scale responsibly while ensuring that its success benefits both stakeholders and the communities it serves.

TooMuchWifi, established in 2016, operates in more than 75 communities across South Africa and has provided services to over one million customers. In 2023, the company reduced its entry-level data pricing, offering 24-hour unlimited internet access via a daily hotspot voucher for R5.

This comes as other mobile network operators implement price increases. As of 1 June 2025, Telkom raised the costs of most mobile voice plans – including FreeMe, Telkom FlexOn, Telkom Infinite, and legacy post-paid tariffs – along with roaming data plans such as Mobile Data and SmartInternet, and selected SmartBroadband and LTE subscription fees.

“As the world becomes even more digitally connected, the unfortunate reality is that emerging markets like South Africa experience a widening digital divide where low-income citizens are essentially locked out of the internet due to extremely high data costs,” says Brown.

“Our effort of radically lowering and democratising the internet addresses this major issue, with a view to enable and empower all with access to the web and its multiple facets. Given so much is done online today, including things like digital payments, online learning or real-time communication, it is unjust that our people are denied access to this, what should be, a human right. With unemployment now at 32.9% – among the highest in the world – internet access is a lifeline for more than a third of the population right now.”

TooMuchWifi is allocating FDI and DFI funding toward recruiting experienced professionals in the technology sector. The company, which employs over 400 people, recently appointed Diren Naidoo as head of network design and optimisation. Abduraghiem “Ghiem” Moses has also been appointed, bringing nearly two decades of experience in developing fibre and wireless networks across SA. He has a track record of delivering infrastructure in underserved areas and contributing to national connectivity efforts.

“TooMuchWifi is not just a telecoms company; it is a force for change. Through the latest capital injection acquired from both foreign and local investors, as a company we are rapidly increasing our footprint in communities, expanding our team and connecting more people with access to the world through the internet.”