Syspro expands smart manufacturing

Syspro’s acquisition of riteSOFT brings new automation tools to its platform and unifies both teams to drive global performance.

Syspro is boosting smart manufacturing capabilities with the integration of riteSCAN, a warehouse and time-tracking solution built for small to mid-sized manufacturers and distributors. The software comes from riteSOFT, a US-based provider with nearly two decades of experience in mobile automation.

This move strengthens the global software provider’s ability to deliver tightly integrated, industry-specific tools that help manufacturers streamline operations and reduce deployment time. It extends the long-standing partnership between the two companies, embedding riteSOFT’s automation technology directly into Syspro’s platform.

RiteSOFT brings functionality in warehouse management to the table. The integration is expected to enhance efficiency across customer environments by unifying automation tools within a single solution stack.

Syspro says that riteSOFT’s functionality will become a fully integrated component of its software suite, making the tools available to customers globally. The integration is intended to support operational efficiency and streamline deployment by aligning product capabilities within a unified solution stack.

The acquisition expands Syspro’s existing portfolio and creates additional opportunities for partners to offer services related to warehouse and shop floor automation. It follows Syspro’s acquisition of NexSys in late 2024 and reflects the company’s continued expansion under Advent’s ownership.

As part of the integration, the riteSOFT team will join Syspro, contributing product expertise and customer experience to support ongoing development and global implementation efforts.

“This acquisition is about aligning our visions and delivering an enhanced, streamlined experience for our customers,” says Jaco Maritz, CEO of Syspro. “riteSOFT has been a trusted partner for many years, and bringing their team and technology fully into the Syspro family allows us to deliver a unified, end-to-end digital manufacturing suite that scales with our customers’ ambitions.”

Bruce Hagberg, founder and CEO of riteSOFT, says: “Joining Syspro is a natural next step for riteSOFT. We share a commitment to helping manufacturers operate more efficiently and competitively. As part of Syspro, we can expand our reach, accelerate innovation, and better support our customers around the world.”

The transaction closed in June 2025, following customary regulatory and closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.