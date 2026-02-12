Space42 expands connectivity in SA

Image courtesy Space42 modified by ChatGPT, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Thuraya-4 satellite targets resilient communications for sectors where connectivity is critical.

Access to a new mobile communications satellite, Thuraya-4, is now available in South Africa. Thuraya is a mobile satellite services provider based in the United Arab Emirates and a subsidiary of the AI-powered SpaceTech company Space42.

The deployment is SpaceTech’s first operational presence in the SA. The company says this is a major step in expanding secure, reliable satellite connectivity to one of Africa’s most dynamic digital markets.

The rollout aims to strengthen communications resilience across SA’s most connectivity-dependent sectors, including energy, mining, maritime, civil government, and humanitarian operations, enabling operational continuity and safety in environments where terrestrial networks may be limited, disrupted, or unavailable.

The announcement comes at a time when South Africa’s demand for reliable connectivity continues to grow, focusing on solutions that extend digital access, support economic activity, and strengthen infrastructure resilience. Space42 says its local market development approach will be supported through engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment with national requirements and long-term service delivery priorities.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Space42chief commercial officer. Photo supplied.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Space42chief commercial officer, says the South Africa rollout reflects the company’s strategy to become a global Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) leader, and deepen long-term partnerships across Africa through trusted technology and scalable infrastructure.

“We look forward to advancing resilient connectivity across South Africa, enabling essential continuity across productivity, safety, and service delivery of industry and government operations,” he says. “Through Thuraya-4, Space42 is extending secure satellite capability that supports connection when and where it matters most.”

Thuraya-4 is built on advanced L-band architecture and software-defined capabilities designed to allocate bandwidth dynamically, configure coverage intelligently, and integrate seamlessly with terrestrial networks, including in adverse weather conditions and remote or hard-to-reach regions.

Elmuiz Saad, Space42 senior VP of commercial. Photo courtesy Space42.

Elmuiz Saad, Space42 senior VP of commercial, says the rollout demonstrates Space42’s dedication to supporting Africa’s connectivity ambitions, specifically the digital inclusion goals outlined in SA’s Vision 2030.

“This rollout is more than a market entry,” he says. “It is part of Space42’s sustained commitment to enabling industries and strengthening resilience across Africa through secure satellite communications and integrated space-based solutions.”

The ongoing long-term investment and partnerships that will follow aim to strengthen operational capability across critical sectors.

In addition to expanding connectivity, Space42 is advancing geospatial and digital infrastructure initiatives across Africa. Through the Map Africa initiative, Space42 and its partners, Microsoft and Esri, are developing high-quality base maps to support infrastructure planning, resource management, disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and the delivery of public services.

Map Africa spans 54 countries, across approximately 30-million square kilometres, serving a continent of an estimated 1.4-billion people. With input from regional and national institutions, it aims to create a foundational layer for stronger decision-making by governments, development organisations, and the private sector.