Sextortion epidemic plagues teens

A surge in sextortion cases targeting teenagers worldwide calls for greater awareness and preventive measures, writes ANNA COLLARD, SVP for content strategy at KnowBe4 Africa.

Just hours before his untimely death, the life of 16-year-old Murray Dowey from Scotland seemed ordinary—a night of family bonding over television and plans for an upcoming holiday with friends. Little did his parents know that the following morning would shatter their world, as Murray became another casualty of the sextortion epidemic sweeping across the globe.

Murray’s heartbreaking story (https://apo-opa.co/3LpJZk6) echoes the fates of other young victims, including a 12-year-old Canadian boy and 16-year-old Jordan DeMay (https://apo-opa.co/3WmXKWY) from the United States. In all three cases, criminals posing as girls used fake or stolen photos on the scammer’s social media accounts to flirt with and then lure their victims into sharing intimate photos, by often first sharing a fake nude picture of themselves. Once in possession of the compromising material, the perpetrators unleash a torrent of threats, demanding payments or additional explicit content under the guise of public exposure to the victim’s friends and contacts.

Sextortion is a sinister tactic that coerces victims into sharing explicit images or videos by preying on their vulnerabilities and exploiting their trust.

The perpetrators often masquerade as peers or love interests online, only to turn around and threaten to release the compromising material unless the victim complies with their demands for more images, sexual acts, or monetary payments.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, the Internet Watch Foundation received more reports involving sextortion in the first six months of 2023 than the entire previous year—a staggering increase of 257%. According to their findings (https://apo-opa.co/4f5weEE), boys are disproportionately more at risk than girls, but both are at risk.

Anna Collard, SVP for content strategy at KnowBe4 Africa.

Who is behind it?

While the modus operandi of sextortion criminals involves the exchange of sexual images, their ultimate aim is money. Financially motivated sexual extortion is usually carried out by organised crime groups who are 100% motivated by money. These groups target all ages and genders. However, a large proportion of cases have involved boys aged 14 to 18.

Operating from various corners of the globe, these criminal syndicates employ systematic and calculated approaches to identify and exploit multiple victims simultaneously. One prime example is the ‘Yahoo Boys’, a group of West African cybercriminals responsible for the dramatic increase of sextortion targeting minors.

The case of DeMay underscores the transnational nature of this criminal enterprise. Law enforcement arrested and extradited two Nigerian brothers to the US to face child sexual exploitation charges. According to DeMay’s mother, the perpetrators relied on scripted tactics (https://apo-opa.co/3WmXKWY), concurrently targeting as many victims as possible.

Why are teens being targeted?

Both girls and boys are falling prey to sexploitation, although girls are more often targeted for nude images of themselves, while boys are blackmailed for money. What is so disturbing is that these criminals have such a deep understanding of adolescent psychology.

Teenagers are particularly vulnerable due to the amount of time they spend on social media platforms, particularly Instagram. There’s also a lack of awareness: many teens are not fully aware of the risks and tactics used in online exploitation. Criminals make them feel ashamed that they’ve done something wrong, whereas they are the victims.

Added to this is teens’ emotional vulnerability.

They are often seeking validation and may be more susceptible to flattery and manipulation such as love-bombing which should be an immediate red flag. Also, their cognitive and decision-making skills are still developing, which can lead to poor judgement in risky situations.

What can be done?

In the wake of this crisis, advocacy groups are rallying for heightened awareness and preventive measures.

Open and honest conversations about cyber-safety and the risks associated with sharing personal information and images online should be encouraged between parents and their children. Cultivating a strong, trusting relationship with teens is crucial so that they feel comfortable and safe sharing their problems with you.

Monitoring your children’s online behaviour is also a good idea, coupled with instilling a critical mindset towards digital interactions. Don’t trust strangers online. Teens should be cautious about who they interact with and use strong privacy settings on their social media accounts. Above all, individuals should never share explicit content online.

Greater awareness will definitely help reduce this form of crime. Meta, the company that owns Instagram, also needs to improve its safety features. Meta should make teens’ follower and following lists private by default. On Facebook, users have the option to keep their friends lists private, but this crucial privacy safeguard is glaringly absent for teens on Instagram.